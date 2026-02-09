 Sensex Up 370 Pts, Nifty Gains 117 Pts On India-US Trade Clarity
Indian markets opened higher with Sensex up 370 points and Nifty gaining 117 points, supported by India-US trade clarity, stable RBI policy and strong global cues. PSU banks and metals led gains. Investors are tracking FII flows and export sector recovery signs amid improving macro stability.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Markets start week on positive note. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened higher on Monday as investors reacted positively to more clarity around the India-US interim trade agreement. Better domestic economic signals and lower global tensions also supported market sentiment.

At 9:25 am, the Sensex rose 370 points, or 0.44 percent, to 83,950. The Nifty gained 117 points, or 0.46 percent, to reach 25,811. The opening trend showed steady buying across sectors, showing improved investor confidence.

Broader markets and sectors see strong buying

Mid-sized and smaller companies also saw good buying interest. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.66 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index moved up 0.85 percent.

All sector indices traded in positive territory. PSU banks were the top performers, rising 2.45 percent. Metal stocks also gained strongly, rising 1.56 percent, supported by improving global demand outlook and better commodity sentiment.

Market experts said immediate support for Nifty is in the 25,550 to 25,600 range. Resistance is expected between 25,850 and 25,900 levels.

Trade deal clarity boosts investor confidence

Analysts said the India-US trade framework has removed a major uncertainty for markets. It has improved export visibility for Indian companies and brought back foreign investor interest.

The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep repo rates unchanged and maintain a neutral stance is also supporting market stability. Inflation expectations for FY26 remain stable, and economic growth outlook remains steady.

Lower fears of a US-Iran conflict, strong domestic institutional buying, a stable rupee and continued government capital spending are also supporting market sentiment.

Global markets support positive momentum

Asian markets also traded higher. China’s Shanghai index rose 1.17 percent, and Shenzhen gained 2.07 percent. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 4.27 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.61 percent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 4.17 percent.

US markets ended the previous session higher. Nasdaq rose 2.18 percent, S&P 500 gained 1.97 percent, and Dow Jones increased 2.47 percent.

On February 6, foreign investors bought Indian equities worth ₹1,951 crore, while domestic investors sold equities worth ₹1,265 crore.

Overall, market mood remains positive, with focus now shifting to continued foreign inflows and recovery in export-linked sectors.

