Sensex Climbs 266 Points To 83,580, Nifty Near 25,700 As FMCG, Realty, Metal Stocks Lift Late Trade

Indian stock market ended slightly higher on Feb 6 as RBI kept repo rate unchanged. | Markets open higher after sharp fall.

Mumbai: The Indian stock market closed slightly higher on February 6 after a volatile trading session. The BSE Sensex gained 266.47 points to end at 83,580.40, while the Nifty 50 rose 50.90 points to close at 25,693.70. The overall market mood remained cautious but stable.

Markets got support after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its monetary policy decision. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent and maintained its policy stance at neutral. This helped markets recover from early losses.

The market started the day on a weak note due to a global fall in technology stocks. At opening, Sensex was at 83,249, down slightly, while Nifty opened near 25,606, also lower. Many sectors were under pressure in early trade. Out of 16 major sectors, 11 started in the red. Small-cap and mid-cap stocks also fell during morning trade.

However, buying improved in the second half of the session. FMCG, realty and metal stocks showed good gains sees, which helped the main indices move higher. Banking stocks and other large companies also supported the recovery.

Investors remained selective in their buying. Instead of buying across the market, money flowed mainly into strong and stable companies. Market participants are closely watching global interest rates, crude oil prices and foreign investor activity.

Domestic investment flows from mutual funds and retail investors helped keep markets steady. Even though global cues remained mixed, strong domestic participation supported market sentiment.

Despite daily fluctuations, the broader market trend remains positive. The Sensex is still close to its 52-week high of around 86,159, showing strong long-term strength. India’s steady economic growth, improving corporate earnings and rising retail participation continue to support the stock market.