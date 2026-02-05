 Nifty Slips 133 Pts To 25,642, Sensex Drops 503 Pts To 83,313; Investors Lose Over ₹2 Lakh Crore
Nifty Slips 133 Pts To 25,642, Sensex Drops 503 Pts To 83,313; Investors Lose Over ₹2 Lakh Crore

Indian markets closed lower with Nifty at 25,642 and Sensex at 83,313. Selling pressure stayed throughout the session. Despite today’s fall, indices remain near yearly highs, showing long-term strength. Short-term movement may stay volatile as investors remain cautious and book profits after recent rallies.

Manoj Yadav
Updated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed lower today. The Nifty 50 ended at 25,642.80, down 133.20 points (0.52 percent). The BSE Sensex closed at 83,313.93, falling 503.76 points (0.60 percent). Both indices stayed in the red through most of the trading session, showing weak market mood.

Intraday Trend

Markets opened slightly higher but quickly slipped into negative territory. Nifty moved between 25,579 and 25,757 during the day. Sensex traded between 83,151 and 83,784. Afternoon trading showed small recovery attempts, but selling pressure returned before closing.

This shows traders were cautious and preferred booking profits instead of buying aggressively.

Gap From Previous Close

Nifty’s previous close was 25,776, while Sensex closed earlier at 83,817. Today’s closing levels show markets failed to hold key support levels. The fall was not very sharp but steady through the session.

This type of movement usually signals uncertainty rather than panic selling.

Position vs 52-Week Levels

Nifty’s 52-week high is 26,373, and low is 21,743. Sensex’s 52-week high is 86,159, and low is 71,425. Current levels are closer to yearly highs than lows. This shows long-term trend is still strong, but short-term weakness is visible.

What This Means For Investors?

The market fall looks like normal correction after recent gains. There is no sign of heavy panic selling. However, investors may stay cautious in the short term due to global cues and profit booking.

If markets hold above current support levels, recovery can happen quickly. But if selling continues, more sideways movement is possible.

Disclaimer: This news is for information only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Investors should check financial advisors before taking decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

