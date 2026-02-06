Crompton Q3 Profit Falls 9.8% To ₹101 Crore, Revenue Rises 7.3% To ₹1,898 Crore & Beats Estimates

Profit Falls But Beats Estimates. |

Mumbai: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, a company included in the BSE 500 index, announced its December quarter (Q3) results. The company reported a 9.8 percent fall in profit, which declined from Rs 112 crore to Rs 101 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Even though profit declined, it was better than market estimates, which gave some comfort to investors. The results were announced after market hours. Before results, the stock had closed slightly lower, falling more than half a percent in Friday’s session.

Revenue Growth Remains Strong

The company’s revenue showed strong growth. Revenue increased 7.3 percent year-on-year, rising from Rs 1,769 crore to Rs 1,898 crore. Strong sales in core electrical and consumer product segments supported revenue growth.

EBITDA And Margins Beat Market Expectations

EBITDA (operating profit) increased slightly by 1.9 percent year-on-year, rising from Rs 191 crore to Rs 194.6 crore.

This was much higher than the market estimate of Rs 166 crore, showing better cost control and operational performance.

The company’s margin stood at 10.3 percent, lower than last year’s 10.8 percent, but still better than the estimate of 8.9 percent. This shows the company managed costs better than expected despite some pressure on profitability.

New Product Launch Announced

Along with results, Crompton announced launch of a new range of insulated cables (electrical wires and cables). These products will be launched in the domestic market by March-end 2026.

This move shows the company is focusing on expanding its product portfolio and entering new product segments to support future growth.

Outlook And Business Focus

The results show a mixed performance. Profit declined but core business remained stable. Strong revenue growth, better operating performance and new product expansion plans show the company is focusing on long-term growth and market expansion.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions based on company results.