 Crompton Q3 Profit Falls 9.8% To ₹101 Crore, Revenue Rises 7.3% To ₹1,898 Crore & Beats Estimates
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCrompton Q3 Profit Falls 9.8% To ₹101 Crore, Revenue Rises 7.3% To ₹1,898 Crore & Beats Estimates

Crompton Q3 Profit Falls 9.8% To ₹101 Crore, Revenue Rises 7.3% To ₹1,898 Crore & Beats Estimates

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported a mixed Q3 performance with profit falling but beating estimates. Revenue, EBITDA and margins were better than market expectations. The company also announced launch of new insulated cable products by March 2026, showing focus on product expansion and future growth.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Profit Falls But Beats Estimates. |

Mumbai: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, a company included in the BSE 500 index, announced its December quarter (Q3) results. The company reported a 9.8 percent fall in profit, which declined from Rs 112 crore to Rs 101 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Even though profit declined, it was better than market estimates, which gave some comfort to investors. The results were announced after market hours. Before results, the stock had closed slightly lower, falling more than half a percent in Friday’s session.

Revenue Growth Remains Strong

The company’s revenue showed strong growth. Revenue increased 7.3 percent year-on-year, rising from Rs 1,769 crore to Rs 1,898 crore. Strong sales in core electrical and consumer product segments supported revenue growth.

FPJ Shorts
Kunal Kamra And Senior Advocate Haresh Jagtiani Move Bombay HC Challenging Centre’s Sahyog Portal And Amended IT Rules
Kunal Kamra And Senior Advocate Haresh Jagtiani Move Bombay HC Challenging Centre’s Sahyog Portal And Amended IT Rules
'Each Piece Is Hand-Cut Like A Puzzle': Art Inspired By Karnataka's Royal City Mysore Comes To Mumbai's KGAF
'Each Piece Is Hand-Cut Like A Puzzle': Art Inspired By Karnataka's Royal City Mysore Comes To Mumbai's KGAF
NEET PG Cut-Off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Detailed Affidavit From Centre
NEET PG Cut-Off Row: Supreme Court Seeks Detailed Affidavit From Centre
Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response
Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response

EBITDA And Margins Beat Market Expectations

EBITDA (operating profit) increased slightly by 1.9 percent year-on-year, rising from Rs 191 crore to Rs 194.6 crore.

This was much higher than the market estimate of Rs 166 crore, showing better cost control and operational performance.

The company’s margin stood at 10.3 percent, lower than last year’s 10.8 percent, but still better than the estimate of 8.9 percent. This shows the company managed costs better than expected despite some pressure on profitability.

New Product Launch Announced

Along with results, Crompton announced launch of a new range of insulated cables (electrical wires and cables). These products will be launched in the domestic market by March-end 2026.

This move shows the company is focusing on expanding its product portfolio and entering new product segments to support future growth.

Outlook And Business Focus

The results show a mixed performance. Profit declined but core business remained stable. Strong revenue growth, better operating performance and new product expansion plans show the company is focusing on long-term growth and market expansion.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Investors should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions based on company results.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jana SFB Q3 Profit Falls To ₹9.7 Crore, Deposits Jump 30% To ₹33,733 Crore With Stable Asset...
Jana SFB Q3 Profit Falls To ₹9.7 Crore, Deposits Jump 30% To ₹33,733 Crore With Stable Asset...
Sapphire Foods Swings To Q3 Loss On Labour Code, Merger Costs; Revenue Rises
Sapphire Foods Swings To Q3 Loss On Labour Code, Merger Costs; Revenue Rises
Crompton Q3 Profit Falls 9.8% To ₹101 Crore, Revenue Rises 7.3% To ₹1,898 Crore & Beats...
Crompton Q3 Profit Falls 9.8% To ₹101 Crore, Revenue Rises 7.3% To ₹1,898 Crore & Beats...
Pakistan's Debt Crisis Deepens, Breaching Legal Ceiling By ₹16.8 Trillion
Pakistan's Debt Crisis Deepens, Breaching Legal Ceiling By ₹16.8 Trillion
Sensex Climbs 266 Points To 83,580, Nifty Near 25,700 As FMCG, Realty, Metal Stocks Lift Late Trade
Sensex Climbs 266 Points To 83,580, Nifty Near 25,700 As FMCG, Realty, Metal Stocks Lift Late Trade