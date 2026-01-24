 FII Confidence In India To Return Only With Stronger Q4 Earnings & US-India Trade Deal: Analysts
Analysts say FII confidence in Indian markets will resume only if corporate earnings improve in Q4 FY26 and a US-India trade deal materializes. FIIs sold Rs 33,598 crore in equities this month—the highest since August 2025—driven by rupee depreciation (near Rs 92/USD), and uncertainty over the trade pact. This triggered a 2.5 percent weekly Nifty drop and Rs 16 trillion market cap erosion.

New Delhi: If foreign institutional investor (FII) confidence in Indian market is to resume, corporate earnings have to improve in the next quarter (Q4) and the US-India trade deal should happen, analysts said on Saturday. While the former is likely in the January-March quarter (Q4 FY26), there is no clarity at all on the timeline of the latter. “This is the biggest uncertainty weighing on the market now,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd. FPIs not only continued their selling spree in the week ended January 23, but also increased the intensity of their selling.

Total FPI selling in the equity market this month (through January 23) stood at Rs 33,598 crore, as per NSDL data. This the highest monthly selling figure since August 2025. “Sentiments remained very weak due to a combination of factors such as sustained rupee depreciation, lack of any finality regarding US-India trade deal and unimpressive Q3 results, so far, which are not indicating any pick up in corporate earnings,” said Vijayakumar.

