Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable

Bajaj Electricals reported Q3 FY26 consolidated revenue of Rs 1,050.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Electricals Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 34.1 crore in the third quarter of FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 33.4 crore in the year-ago period, as revenue from operations declined 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,050.9 crore.

Bajaj Electricals Limited Q3 FY26 Results:-#Q3Results #Q3FY26 #Stockmarket #Nifty #bajajelectricals



Revenue 1050.91 Cr vs 1289.72 Cr

(-18.52% YoY┃-5.08% QoQ)



PBT Ex-Exceptional Items

-20.28 Cr vs +45.42 Cr YoY & +20.27 Cr QoQ



PAT

-34.10 Cr vs +33.36 Cr YoY & +9.86 Cr QoQ… pic.twitter.com/01WdHvmB1t — The Cloaked Gaze 👀 (@gaze_observer) February 9, 2026

The company had posted a profit of Rs 9.9 crore in Q2 FY26, indicating a sharp sequential deterioration. The quarterly performance was significantly impacted by exceptional expenses linked to new labour codes.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Bajaj Electricals’ total income declined to Rs 1,065.5 crore from Rs 1,302.5 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, total income fell 4.4 percent from Rs 1,114.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 54.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a profit before tax of Rs 45.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting pressure across operating segments amid higher costs.

Sequential growth moderates

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations declined 5.1 percent, while total expenses stood at Rs 1,085.8 crore, largely flat compared with Rs 1,094.7 crore in Q2 FY26. Employee benefit expenses declined sequentially to Rs 91.1 crore from Rs 106.6 crore, while other expenses rose to Rs 215.4 crore.

Finance costs remained stable at Rs 12.8 crore. The quarter was impacted by an exceptional charge of Rs 28.9 crore relating to the implementation of new labour codes, which materially affected profitability.

Key drivers and segment performance

In Q3 FY26, the Consumer Products segment reported revenue of Rs 776.8 crore, down from Rs 1,038.5 crore in Q3 FY25, and posted a segment loss before tax and finance cost of Rs 36.0 crore.

Lighting Solutions revenue increased marginally year-on-year to Rs 274.1 crore, with segment profit improving to Rs 18.7 crore. However, gains in lighting were insufficient to offset weakness in the consumer products portfolio.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Bajaj Electricals reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,222.6 crore, compared with Rs 3,563.0 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 23.3 crore for 9M FY26, against a profit of Rs 74.4 crore in 9M FY25, reflecting the cumulative impact of lower sales and exceptional costs.

Disclaimer: This news summary is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company. Figures are subject to audit revisions and should not be construed as investment advice.