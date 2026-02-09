 Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable

Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable

Bajaj Electricals reported Q3 FY26 consolidated revenue of Rs 1,050.9 crore, though profitability was impacted by one-time labour code–related exceptional costs. Lighting Solutions remained profitable, while weaker Consumer Products performance and exceptional charges led to a quarterly net loss.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Electricals reported Q3 FY26 consolidated revenue of Rs 1,050.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Electricals Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 34.1 crore in the third quarter of FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 33.4 crore in the year-ago period, as revenue from operations declined 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,050.9 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 9.9 crore in Q2 FY26, indicating a sharp sequential deterioration. The quarterly performance was significantly impacted by exceptional expenses linked to new labour codes.

Read Also
Kalyan Jewellers Jumps 12% To ₹424.85, Q3 Profit Surges 90% And Revenue Rises 42%
article-image

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Bajaj Electricals’ total income declined to Rs 1,065.5 crore from Rs 1,302.5 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, total income fell 4.4 percent from Rs 1,114.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company reported a loss before tax of Rs 54.1 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a profit before tax of Rs 45.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting pressure across operating segments amid higher costs.

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
Sweden's Defence Firm Saab Proposes World's Most Advanced Aerospace Industry To India With Gripen E Fighter Jet
Sweden's Defence Firm Saab Proposes World's Most Advanced Aerospace Industry To India With Gripen E Fighter Jet
Azista Space Makes History: Indian Aerospace Firm Captures In-Orbit Images of ISS in National First
Azista Space Makes History: Indian Aerospace Firm Captures In-Orbit Images of ISS in National First
Terror Accused Abdul Rahman Killed Inside Faridabad Jail; Kashmiri Inmate Arrested
Terror Accused Abdul Rahman Killed Inside Faridabad Jail; Kashmiri Inmate Arrested

Sequential growth moderates

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations declined 5.1 percent, while total expenses stood at Rs 1,085.8 crore, largely flat compared with Rs 1,094.7 crore in Q2 FY26. Employee benefit expenses declined sequentially to Rs 91.1 crore from Rs 106.6 crore, while other expenses rose to Rs 215.4 crore.

Read Also
State Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24% YoY To ₹21,028 Crore, Consolidated Income Crosses...
article-image

Finance costs remained stable at Rs 12.8 crore. The quarter was impacted by an exceptional charge of Rs 28.9 crore relating to the implementation of new labour codes, which materially affected profitability.

Key drivers and segment performance

In Q3 FY26, the Consumer Products segment reported revenue of Rs 776.8 crore, down from Rs 1,038.5 crore in Q3 FY25, and posted a segment loss before tax and finance cost of Rs 36.0 crore.

Lighting Solutions revenue increased marginally year-on-year to Rs 274.1 crore, with segment profit improving to Rs 18.7 crore. However, gains in lighting were insufficient to offset weakness in the consumer products portfolio.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Bajaj Electricals reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 3,222.6 crore, compared with Rs 3,563.0 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 23.3 crore for 9M FY26, against a profit of Rs 74.4 crore in 9M FY25, reflecting the cumulative impact of lower sales and exceptional costs.

Disclaimer: This news summary is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company. Figures are subject to audit revisions and should not be construed as investment advice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
Silver Surges Nearly 5%, Gold Hits ₹1.57 Lakh Amid Global Market Rebound
Silver Surges Nearly 5%, Gold Hits ₹1.57 Lakh Amid Global Market Rebound
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin e-KYC Correction Last Call, Miss March 31 And Monthly ₹1,500 Aid...
Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin e-KYC Correction Last Call, Miss March 31 And Monthly ₹1,500 Aid...
Zydus Lifesciences Q3 Profit Rises 1.8% YoY To ₹1,042 Cr, Revenue Jumps 30%
Zydus Lifesciences Q3 Profit Rises 1.8% YoY To ₹1,042 Cr, Revenue Jumps 30%
SBI Share Price Jumps 6% Post Q3 Results, Biggest Single-Day Gain Since June 2024 Makes It Nifty Top...
SBI Share Price Jumps 6% Post Q3 Results, Biggest Single-Day Gain Since June 2024 Makes It Nifty Top...