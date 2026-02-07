 State Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24% YoY To ₹21,028 Crore, Consolidated Income Crosses ₹1.85 Lakh Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessState Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24% YoY To ₹21,028 Crore, Consolidated Income Crosses ₹1.85 Lakh Crore

State Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24% YoY To ₹21,028 Crore, Consolidated Income Crosses ₹1.85 Lakh Crore

State Bank of India reported 24.5 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rupees 21,028.15 crore for Q3 FY26, with total income rising 10.6 percent to Rupees 1,85,648.33 crore. The profit climbed sequentially by 4.3 percent over Rupees 20,159.67 crore in Q2 and Rupees 19,175.35 crore in Q1. The consistent upward trend in profitability underscores robust operational resilience.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: SBI’s consolidated profit for Q3 FY26 surged 24.5percent over Q3 FY25, driven by higher interest income and operational efficiency. Total income expanded to Rupees 1,85,648.33 crore from Rupees 1,67,853.57 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations increased to Rupees 1,30,589.72 crore in Q3 from Rupees 1,24,653.66 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit grew from Rupees 20,159.67 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rupees 19,175.35 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a resilient performance trajectory.

Sequential Growth Builds Steadily

Compared to Q2, consolidated revenue rose 5.5 percent, while total expenses moved up modestly by 4.3 percent to Rupees 1,50,033.16 crore from Rupees 1,43,780.82 crore. Employee costs edged higher to Rupees18,024.35 crore in Q3, from Rupees 18,346.18 crore in Q2. Operating expenses, including insurance-related outflows, remained well-managed. Basic and diluted earnings per share rose to Rupees 23.09 in Q3, up from Rupees 22.81 in Q2 and Rupees 21.12 in Q3 FY25. Operating leverage remained favorable with a strong cost-income profile.

Nine-Month Performance Highlights Momentum

FPJ Shorts
State Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24% YoY To ₹21,028 Crore, Consolidated Income Crosses ₹1.85 Lakh Crore
State Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24% YoY To ₹21,028 Crore, Consolidated Income Crosses ₹1.85 Lakh Crore
Who Is Sanjay Gadhi? Shiv Sena Corporator Named As Candidate For Mumbai Deputy Mayor Post
Who Is Sanjay Gadhi? Shiv Sena Corporator Named As Candidate For Mumbai Deputy Mayor Post
Mumbai: BMC To Shut Water Supply For 14 Hours In Parts Of Bandra & Khar For Urgent Pipeline Repairs On Feb 10
Mumbai: BMC To Shut Water Supply For 14 Hours In Parts Of Bandra & Khar For Urgent Pipeline Repairs On Feb 10
Mumbai: Narsee Monjee Professor Died Of Massive Internal Bleeding After Local Train Stabbing
Mumbai: Narsee Monjee Professor Died Of Massive Internal Bleeding After Local Train Stabbing

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9M FY26), SBI posted a consolidated net profit of Rupees 65,007.17 crore, up 10 percent from Rupees 59,075.77 crore in 9M FY25. Total income for the period stood at Rupees 5,28,537.94 crore, marking a 9.3 percent growth year-on-year. The bank’s asset base continued to expand, with consolidated advances crossing Rupees 47.2 lakh crore and deposits exceeding Rupees 57.6 lakh crore. The results affirm SBI’s sustained momentum in earnings and operational strength through FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by the State Bank of India. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24% YoY To ₹21,028 Crore, Consolidated Income Crosses...
State Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24% YoY To ₹21,028 Crore, Consolidated Income Crosses...
Budget 2026-27 Charts Path For Sustained, Fast & Inclusive Growth: NITI Aayog Arvind Virmani
Budget 2026-27 Charts Path For Sustained, Fast & Inclusive Growth: NITI Aayog Arvind Virmani
Tariff Relief, Aircraft Access, Trade Push: Key Takeaways From India-US Interim Deal
Tariff Relief, Aircraft Access, Trade Push: Key Takeaways From India-US Interim Deal
Aircraft Parts See Tariff Relief, India-US Interim Trade Deal Fuels $500B Energy-Tech Surge
Aircraft Parts See Tariff Relief, India-US Interim Trade Deal Fuels $500B Energy-Tech Surge
India Shields Farmers, Slams Door On US Duty Cuts For Key Agricultural Staples In Interim Trade Win
India Shields Farmers, Slams Door On US Duty Cuts For Key Agricultural Staples In Interim Trade Win