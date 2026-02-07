State Bank of India Q3 Net Profit Jumps 24% YoY To ₹21,028 Crore, Consolidated Income Crosses ₹1.85 Lakh Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: SBI’s consolidated profit for Q3 FY26 surged 24.5percent over Q3 FY25, driven by higher interest income and operational efficiency. Total income expanded to Rupees 1,85,648.33 crore from Rupees 1,67,853.57 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations increased to Rupees 1,30,589.72 crore in Q3 from Rupees 1,24,653.66 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit grew from Rupees 20,159.67 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rupees 19,175.35 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a resilient performance trajectory.

📈 SBI Q3 FY26 Results: Strong Profit Growth & Improved Asset Quality | MCap 9,84,353.06 Cr



• Standalone net profit increased to ₹21,028.15 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹16,891.44 crore in Q3 FY25

Sequential Growth Builds Steadily

Compared to Q2, consolidated revenue rose 5.5 percent, while total expenses moved up modestly by 4.3 percent to Rupees 1,50,033.16 crore from Rupees 1,43,780.82 crore. Employee costs edged higher to Rupees18,024.35 crore in Q3, from Rupees 18,346.18 crore in Q2. Operating expenses, including insurance-related outflows, remained well-managed. Basic and diluted earnings per share rose to Rupees 23.09 in Q3, up from Rupees 22.81 in Q2 and Rupees 21.12 in Q3 FY25. Operating leverage remained favorable with a strong cost-income profile.

Nine-Month Performance Highlights Momentum

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025 (9M FY26), SBI posted a consolidated net profit of Rupees 65,007.17 crore, up 10 percent from Rupees 59,075.77 crore in 9M FY25. Total income for the period stood at Rupees 5,28,537.94 crore, marking a 9.3 percent growth year-on-year. The bank’s asset base continued to expand, with consolidated advances crossing Rupees 47.2 lakh crore and deposits exceeding Rupees 57.6 lakh crore. The results affirm SBI’s sustained momentum in earnings and operational strength through FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by the State Bank of India. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.