Reliance Consumer Enters Australian Market With Majority Stake In Nexba's Parent Company

MUMBAI: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has acquired a majority stake in Australia-based Goodness Group Global Pty Ltd (GGG), marking its entry into the Australian market and expanding its global presence in health-focused beverages.

- RCPL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, acquired a majority stake in Australia’s Goodness Group Global (GGG).

Reliance Consumer’s latest move gives it control over Goodness Group, best known for its gut-health drink brand Nexba and hydration label PACE. The deal was confirmed on February 7, 2026, and supports RCPL’s goal to offer healthier drink options at affordable prices.

These brands will now be distributed in India and other new markets through RCPL’s network. This complements RCPL’s existing products like RasKik, Sun Crush, and Shunya, which focus on natural, sugar-free, and herbal beverages.

This acquisition also signals RCPL’s deeper foray into international markets. The company already operates in countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The deal with GGG, which currently exports to 21 countries, gives Reliance access to a broader footprint, including potential future expansion into 50 Western markets over five years.

RCPL Director T. Krishnakumar said the deal is aimed at strengthening the company’s healthy drinks lineup and will leverage Reliance’s supply chain to increase reach. He added that the partnership aligns with RCPL’s mission of delivering global quality products at everyday prices.

Troy Douglas, founder of Goodness Group, welcomed the deal, calling it a pivotal step toward growing as a global brand. He noted that RCPL’s backing will help scale Nexba and other products across India and new regions.

Nexba uses Goodsweet, an in-house zero-calorie plant-based sweetener, to appeal to health-conscious consumers. Other Goodness Group offerings include BISON, a protein drink, and GOOD BREKKIE, a liquid breakfast beverage. This aligns with RCPL’s push to meet modern consumer demand for better, cleaner ingredients in everyday products. RCPL’s acquisition of GGG underscores its ambition to become a serious global player in the health-oriented FMCG space.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a regulatory filing dated February 7, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.