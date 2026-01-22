 Reliance Digital Republic Days Sale Begins: iPhone 17 At ₹78,900, iPhone 16 At ₹57,990, iPhone 15 At ₹49,990
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechReliance Digital Republic Days Sale Begins: iPhone 17 At ₹78,900, iPhone 16 At ₹57,990, iPhone 15 At ₹49,990

Reliance Digital Republic Days Sale Begins: iPhone 17 At ₹78,900, iPhone 16 At ₹57,990, iPhone 15 At ₹49,990

Reliance Digital’s Republic Day Sale has gone live across India, both online and in stores, and will run till January 26. Customers can avail bank discounts up to ₹26,000, cashback of up to ₹30,000 on consumer durable loans, and a 5% UPI discount. The sale includes offers on iPhones, laptops, TVs, accessories and appliances.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Reliance Digital launches iPhone 17 | Facebook

Reliance Digital's annual Republic Day Sale has gone live. The sale will go on till January 26 and all the deals will available at Reliance Digital and MyJio stores across the country as well as online at reliancedigital.in. The e-commerce site notes that customers can avail up to Rs. 26,000 instant bank discounts on select purchases, up to Rs. 30,000 cashback on consumer durable loans, and a 5 percent discount on UPI payments.

Substantial discounts on Apple iPhones

The iPhone 15 (128 GB) starts from Rs. 49,990 with EMIs beginning at Rs. 2,888 per month. The iPhone 16 (128 GB) is priced from Rs. 57,990 with EMIs starting at Rs. 3,388 per month. The iPhone 17 (256 GB) begins at Rs. 78,900 with EMIs from Rs. 3,454 per month, while the iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) starts from Rs. 130,900 with EMIs commencing at Rs. 11,242 per month. All of these prices mentioned above are inclusive of bank discounts and exchange offers up to Rs. 21,000.

Read Also
Reliance Industries Shares Drop 3% As Q3 Profit Remains Flat At ₹18,645 Crore
article-image

MacBook Air offer with added benefits

FPJ Shorts
BMC Mayor Post Row: BJP To Meet Newly-Elected Corporators Soon, Group Leader To Be Chosen, Says Ameet Satam
BMC Mayor Post Row: BJP To Meet Newly-Elected Corporators Soon, Group Leader To Be Chosen, Says Ameet Satam
Mumbai Infra Update: Mahalaxmi Cable Stayed Flyover Takes Shape, BMC Sets October 2026 Deadline
Mumbai Infra Update: Mahalaxmi Cable Stayed Flyover Takes Shape, BMC Sets October 2026 Deadline
AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026 Issued At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here's How To Download
AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026 Issued At afcat.edcil.co.in; Here's How To Download
Viral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost Mila'
Viral: Zomato Rider Rescues Puppy From Being Run-Over On Busy Road: Says, 'Bahaut Dino Baad Dost Mila'

The MacBook Air M2 is available for Rs. 64,990, inclusive of Rs. 4,000 cashback and a free Microsoft Office subscription valued at Rs. 6,899.

Large-screen TV and audio deals

Toshiba 65-inch QLED TVs are offered at Rs. 44,990 with a 2-year warranty. A 5.1 channel soundbar upgrade starts at Rs. 14,990. Purchasing any TV provides an additional discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on select soundbars.

Budget Bundle on Reconnect Accessories

Customers can purchase any two Reconnect products for Rs. 899, selecting from items such as a 20W charger, 10,000 mAh power bank, or neckband.

Home and Kitchen Appliances with Freebies

On purchases of home and kitchen appliances worth Rs. 5,000 or more, assured freebies worth up to Rs. 7,990 are provided, in addition to discounts of up to 50 percent on select products.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Digital Republic Days Sale Begins: iPhone 17 At ₹78,900, iPhone 16 At ₹57,990, iPhone...
Reliance Digital Republic Days Sale Begins: iPhone 17 At ₹78,900, iPhone 16 At ₹57,990, iPhone...
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed To Launch In India On January 29: What To Expect
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed To Launch In India On January 29: What To Expect
India Emerges As Trusted Partner In Global Value Chains At World Economic Forum 2026
India Emerges As Trusted Partner In Global Value Chains At World Economic Forum 2026
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan Unveils Upcoming Features In 2026: Images Coming To Shorts, New Shopping...
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan Unveils Upcoming Features In 2026: Images Coming To Shorts, New Shopping...
Goa Government Signs MoU With Starlink To Boost Digital Connectivity & Infrastructure
Goa Government Signs MoU With Starlink To Boost Digital Connectivity & Infrastructure