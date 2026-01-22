India Emerges As Trusted Partner In Global Value Chains At World Economic Forum 2026

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo: PTI

Davos: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that global confidence in Bharat is growing stronger, as leading international companies and investors showed keen interest in expanding their engagement with India at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Speaking about key meetings on the sidelines of WEF, Vaishnaw highlighted that India’s development journey, reform-driven growth and focus on future-ready infrastructure are drawing attention from global industry leaders.

He said the discussions at Davos clearly reflected that India is being seen as a trusted and reliable partner in global value chains.

The minister said global logistics major Maersk is actively engaging with India to strengthen logistics infrastructure across shipping, ports and railways.

He added that discussions also covered cooperation in semiconductor-related materials, an area critical to India’s long-term manufacturing and technology goals.

“Maersk is actively engaging with India in enhancing logistics infrastructure across shipping, ports, & railways, and semiconductor materials,” Vaishnaw stated.

“Honeywell is partnering with India in railway modernisation. It is keen to expand manufacturing operations in India,” the Union Minister added.

He further said that US-based technology firm Honeywell is partnering with India in railway modernisation and has shown strong interest in expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country.

“Such partnerships support India’s push for advanced manufacturing and improved public infrastructure under the Make in India initiative,” Vaishnaw noted.

Highlighting investor interest, the minister said Temasek Chairman Mr. Teo Chee Hean expressed a clear desire to expand Temasek’s presence in India.

He added that Singapore remains committed to investing in India’s physical and digital infrastructure, as well as in deep-tech startups, reflecting long-term confidence in India’s economic fundamentals.

Vaishnaw also said that discussions with global leaders in artificial intelligence, robotics and cybersecurity underlined India’s rising role as a dependable technology and innovation partner.

He noted that India’s skilled talent pool, strong digital backbone and policy stability are key reasons behind this growing trust.

“Discussions held with leading minds in AI, robotics, and cybersecurity reflect India’s rise as a trusted value-chain partner,” Vaishnaw mentioned.

