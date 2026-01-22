Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed To Launch In India On January 29: What To Expect |

Redmi Note 15 Pro series is now confirmed to launch in India on January 29. The company has officially confirmed the launch date on social media platforms. The series will likely include two models - the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 15. Both the models have been unveiled in China already, and are now coming to the Indian market. This launch announcement comes just weeks after the launch of the base variant Redmi Note 15 in India.

Xiaomi announced the launch date via its Redmi India X handle. The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ are teased to feature 200-MasterPixel OIS camera, HDR+AI Ultra-Clear Engine. and 4K video recording. The phone is also teased to feature a 6,500mAh battery, 5-year long-life cell battery, 100W HyperCharge support, and 22W reverse charging as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ specifications

The premium model in the series will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, marking an upgrade from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 used in last year's Note 14 Pro+. The device features a 6.83-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Camera specifications differ between the global and Indian variants. Whilst the Chinese model includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and telephoto lens, the Indian version is teased to feature a 200-megapixel main camera but drop the periscope telephoto shooter. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 32-megapixel front-facing camera complete the setup.

Battery capacity stands at 6,500mAh with 100W fast charging support, down from the 7,000mAh battery in the Chinese variant. The phone will ship with HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and carries IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings.

Additional features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an infrared blaster, X-axis linear haptics motor, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 and NFC. Xiaomi has committed to four years of major Android OS updates and six years of security patches for the Pro series.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Specifications

The standard Pro model runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, moving away from the Dimensity 7300-Ultra used in the previous generation. Display specifications match the Pro+ variant with the same 6.83-inch AMOLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera setup mirrors the Pro+ model with a 200-megapixel main sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, though the front camera drops to 20-megapixel.

Battery capacity is marginally larger at 6,580mAh but with slower 45W charging compared to the Pro+ model. The device adopts a flat display design rather than the curved panel on the Pro+.

Both models will launch with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage as base configurations, with higher memory options expected. Colour choices include Black and Glacier Blue across both devices, whilst the Pro adds Titanium and Mist Purple options, and the Pro+ gets an exclusive Mocha Brown finish.

Pricing details remain unconfirmed, though the Pro+ is expected to fall between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 40,000. To recall, last year's Note 14 Pro launched at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant, whilst the Note 14 Pro+ started at Rs. 29,999.