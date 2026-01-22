 India Shifts From 'Emerging' To 'Pivotal' Global Player: Gujarat Deputy CM & Union Minister At Davos
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Shifts From 'Emerging' To 'Pivotal' Global Player: Gujarat Deputy CM & Union Minister At Davos

India Shifts From 'Emerging' To 'Pivotal' Global Player: Gujarat Deputy CM & Union Minister At Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu declared India is no longer merely an emerging economy but pivotal to global growth, resilient supply chains, sustainability, and democratic stability. They highlighted India's digital public infrastructure, broad-based inclusive growth, and role as a digital global laboratory.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Davos: India is no longer seen as an emerging economy and has rather become pivotal to the global growth, young Indian ministers Harsh Sanghavi and K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday. Sanghavi, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, emphasised that for decades India was described as an emerging economy, but today that description no longer captures the reality.

"India is no longer emerging, India is pivotal - pivotal to global growth, to resilient supply chains; pivotal to democratic stability and pivotal to the future of innovation, sustainability and inclusive development," he said. Speaking at the same session organised by CII and KPMG, Union Civil Aviation Minister Naidu said India today stands at the intersection of trust, scale, and innovation, offering reliability through its stable democratic institutions, resilience through its diversity and size, and relevance through solutions that deliver value for money.

Read Also
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Calls For India’s AI Sovereignty At Davos
article-image

"No longer defined as merely an emerging economy, India is becoming essential to the global economic order," he said during the session organised on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Naidu further added that India's growth today is broad-based, it is digitally enabled, it is infrastructure-backed and inclusive by design. "This is the real transformation that India has witnessed in the last decade. And one of the most consequential changes in India's development model has been the creation of digital public infrastructure.

"Platforms like digital identity, real-time payments, and consent-based data sharing, and all these have given a certain kind of advantage for the Indian economy," he said. The Union Minister said lower transaction costs, formalised millions of entrepreneurs and enterprises, enabled startups to innovate without needing massive capital and delivered inclusion, not as a charity, but as a capability.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: AIMIM's Hindu Candidate Vijay Ubale Appointed Party's Group Leader At BMC After Landmark Win In Muslim-Dominated Area
Mumbai: AIMIM's Hindu Candidate Vijay Ubale Appointed Party's Group Leader At BMC After Landmark Win In Muslim-Dominated Area
'You're More Indian Than Us': Nick Jonas' Desi Breakfast While Vibing To Wife Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi' Song Wins Hearts- Watch VIDEO
'You're More Indian Than Us': Nick Jonas' Desi Breakfast While Vibing To Wife Priyanka Chopra's 'Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi' Song Wins Hearts- Watch VIDEO
India Showcases 3 Key Objectives Of Upcoming 'AI Impact Summit' At Davos
India Showcases 3 Key Objectives Of Upcoming 'AI Impact Summit' At Davos
FPJ Exclusive Part-II: ₹400-Crore Heist Case In Limbo After Accused Backtracks, Evidence Contradicts
FPJ Exclusive Part-II: ₹400-Crore Heist Case In Limbo After Accused Backtracks, Evidence Contradicts
Read Also
World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: MMRDA Signs 12 MoUs, Secures USD 104.65 Billion In Foreign Direct...
article-image

"This is why India is no longer just a consumer market, but a digital global laboratory," he added. KPMG International Global Chairman and CEO Bill Thomas said India's evolution over the years sums up the incredible momentum being built around physical and digital infrastructure. Even more importantly, every single year, digital infrastructure has actually positioned India well, he added.

Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO, KPMG in India, highlighted that the Indian government is reshaping opportunities, and the greatest opportunity India has is its domestic consumption and domestic capabilities. "India, as a nation, as a geography, is in a very, very unique position today. And it is unique because, on one hand, we are building physical infrastructure. But we are simultaneously building digital infrastructure," he added.

Read Also
World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: India Showcases 3 Key Objectives Of Upcoming AI Impact Summit |...
article-image

EXL Chairman and CEO Rohit Kapoor said, "Everybody is starting from scratch in terms of the implementation of AI models and implementing AI into the workflow and using it for business". "So, this is the first time that a technological intervention is being made where nobody has any experience in terms of how this needs to be done. And therefore, the talent pool in India, instead of being directed on what to do, is actually being challenged in terms of how to apply AI correctly on behalf of the world," he said.

During the session, a CII-KPMG report titled 'Shift from emerging to pivotal: India in the new geoeconomic order' was also launched. CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee emphasised the social dimensions of public investments and the inclusivity of India's growth. He also highlighted the manufacturing growth in India through technology and AI, as well as the labour reforms taking place in India and mentioned the simplification of Goods and Services Tax. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Rises 533.37 Points To 82,443 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 157.20 To 25,314.70
Sensex Rises 533.37 Points To 82,443 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 157.20 To 25,314.70
India Shifts From 'Emerging' To 'Pivotal' Global Player: Gujarat Deputy CM & Union Minister At Davos
India Shifts From 'Emerging' To 'Pivotal' Global Player: Gujarat Deputy CM & Union Minister At Davos
Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Welcomes Labour Ministry's Call To Drop '10-Minute' Branding, Commits To...
Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Welcomes Labour Ministry's Call To Drop '10-Minute' Branding, Commits To...
Waaree Energies Net Profit Soars To ₹1,107 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 119% YoY To ₹7,565...
Waaree Energies Net Profit Soars To ₹1,107 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 119% YoY To ₹7,565...
Senco Gold To Acquire 68% Stake In Melorra Parent August Jewellery For ₹68 Crore In Strategic...
Senco Gold To Acquire 68% Stake In Melorra Parent August Jewellery For ₹68 Crore In Strategic...