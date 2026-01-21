World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: MMRDA Signs 12 MoUs, Secures USD 104.65 Billion In Foreign Direct Investment On Day 2

MMRDA officials at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos announce 12 global partnerships aimed at transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, Jan 21: On the second day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), formalised 12 strategic global partnerships that together anchor nearly USD 104.65 billion (9,52 Lakh crore) In long-term investment commitments and expected to generate approximately 9.5 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Unlike conventional investment engagements, the Day-2 collaborations reflect deep institutional confidence in MMRDA’s ability to translate global capital and expertise into executable, future-ready urban systems.

The partnerships span critical domains shaping next-generation cities fintech and digital infrastructure, logistics and manufacturing, healthcare and education, artificial intelligence, climate resilience, underground engineering, metropolitan planning, and global urban governance.

CM highlights inclusive regional growth

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “This transformation is about the holistic development of the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, not just the city of Mumbai. The partnerships announced at Davos reflect strong global confidence in Maharashtra’s ability to plan and deliver complex metropolitan-scale growth.

Through MMRDA’s integrated approach, we are creating region-wide ecosystems for industry, innovation, healthcare, and digital services, ensuring that growth, jobs, and opportunity are distributed across the MMR. This positions the region as a future-ready, globally competitive engine of inclusive development.”

Deputy CM on employment and livelihoods

Deputy CM & Chairman, MMRDA Eknath Shinde said, ”These partnerships are about delivering visible, on-ground transformation. They unlock investment, create nearly 9.5 lakh jobs, and strengthen livelihoods across the region. Through MMRDA’s integrated planning and execution model, we are shaping a more inclusive, resilient, and opportunity-driven future for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

MMRDA commissioner’s remarks

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner, MMRDA, commented, “What distinguishes today’s partnerships is the calibre and diversity of institutions choosing to work with MMRDA not merely as investors, but as long-term collaborators. Participation by global leaders such as Brookfield, Arup, The Alan Turing Institute, TU Delft, Surbana Jurong, and others reflects deep confidence in MMRDA’s institutional strength, governance frameworks, and execution capability. These alliances enable us to convert capital into resilient infrastructure, research into real-world solutions, and global expertise into inclusive metropolitan growth.”

More details on the MOU’s

1) Brookfield- Total Investment - USD 30 Billion

The MoU commits both parties to developing two hubs to reinforce Mumbai’s position as a global economic powerhouse.

1. Integrated Logistics Business & Industrial Park (Kharbav, Bhiwandi): A future-ready ecosystem integrating logistics, e-commerce, digital data centers, and industrial-manufacturing clusters with commercial-retail districts, mixed-use residential townships, and robust urban infrastructure.

2. Fintech & Insurtech Hub (Wadala, Mumbai):A globally competitive innovation corridor focused on digital services, financial technology, and insurance, envisioned to support digital finance, data-driven services, and next-gen fintech and Insurtech solutions.

2) RMZ (Millennia Realtors PVT Ltd):

In Association with:- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Mitsui Fudosan, Devonshire Investors & Prologis

25 Billion Rs 2,275 billion (Rs 2,27,500 crore) 2.5 Lakhs jobs

3) ICCI Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce Italy:- USD 15 billion ≈ Rs 1,365 billion (Rs 1,36,500 crore) 1.5 Lakhs

4) Jupiter Wellness: -

In Association with :- JM Financial Singapore PTE Ltd., Drip Voyager Polo Credit Opportunities LP

15 billion Rs 1,365 billion (₹1,36,500 crore) 1.5 Lakhs Jobs

5) Shree Naman: -

In Association with:- Tillman Global Holdings

USD 15 billion ≈ Rs 1,365 billion (Rs 1,36,500 crore)1.5 lakhs Jobs

6) Raigad Pen Growth Centre Ltd (RPGCL) :- USD 4.65 billion: Rupees 42,315 crore

FDI Investments into Raigad Pen Growth Centre Ltd & Mumbai 3.0

MoUs signed with various global partners:

1. Hanwha Group, Republic of Korea

2. SSB Sauerwein & Schaefer Bau AG, Switzerland

3. ANSR Global Corp. Pvt. Ltd.,USA

4. FedEx, USA

5. RiverRecycle, Finland

6. MGSA Realty Pvt. Ltd., Dubai

7. SGSA Spaces Holding Pvt. Ltd., Singapore / India

8. Maple Tree, Singapore / India

9. Tribeca Developers LLP, USA / India

10. Je and Vee Infrastructure — Singapore / India

11. IndoSpace Park (Everstone Group) — Singapore / India

7) Allan Turing

Bridging Research and Implementation

This partnership is designed to bridge the gap between high-level research and real-world implementation in complex urban systems. By leveraging the Turing Institute’s global leadership in AI, the collaboration will focus on several critical high-growth pillars:

• Multimodal Transport & Decarbonization: Integrating transport networks and reducing the carbon footprint of urban services.

• Resilient Infrastructure: Enhancing the climate and cyber-physical resilience of the region’s critical infrastructure.

• Predictive Analytics: Utilizing AI for predictive maintenance, safety analytics, and real-time decision support for urban development.

• Responsible AI: Developing trustworthy governance frameworks, including validation and assurance suitable for public-sector applications.

8) Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI)& IIT Bombay

Institutional Roles and Contributions

• MMRDA: Defines project-specific technical and operational requirements, facilitates access to project data and sites, and implements validated technical recommendations across its infrastructure portfolio.

• Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI): A globally renowned, independent, not-for-profit research institute with decades of international experience, contributing advanced expertise in geotechnical engineering, tunnelling, natural hazard mitigation, and delivering research-driven solutions aligned with international best practices.

• IIT Bombay: An Institute of Eminence providing strong academic leadership, applied research and laboratory support, and deep local expertise in civil engineering and geosciences, while enabling localisation of global best practices to the MMR’s geological conditions

Key Areas of Collaboration

• Advanced geoscience and tunnelling consultancy.

• Risk management and infrastructure resilience, including seismic and landslide risk assessment.

• Applied and localised research on MMR’s unique soil and rock conditions.

• Adoption of innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable construction methodologies for underground infrastructure.

Knowledge Exchange and Capacity Building

• Structured knowledge-sharing through:

o Joint workshops and seminars

o Training programmes

o Expert exchanges

• Potential internship and capacity-building initiatives.

• Focus on upskilling engineers, researchers, and students involved in infrastructure development.

Strategic Impact and Significance

• Strengthens global knowledge partnerships in geotechnical engineering and underground infrastructure.

• Enhances safety, resilience, and sustainability of critical infrastructure in the MMR.

• Advances integrated, sustainable, and climate-resilient urban development.

• Positions the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a global exemplar for managing complex underground infrastructure in challenging urban and geological conditions.

9) Surbana Jurong

Scope of Collaboration

Under the MoU, MMRDA and Surbana Jurong will collaborate on master planning, urban design, infrastructure engineering, project management, and transaction advisory services for identified projects within the MMR.

The partnership will support the conceptualisation and implementation of new towns, special planning areas, and major urban transformation initiatives, with a strong focus on economic visioning, sustainability, climate resilience, liveability, and infrastructure-led development.

Expertise and Capabilities

Surbana Jurong, a Singapore-headquartered global urban and infrastructure consultancy, brings extensive experience across the full project lifecycle, including city master planning, architectural and engineering design, energy transition planning, infrastructure advisory, and project management.

The collaboration will leverage SJ’s global expertise to support MMRDA in planning complex urban systems, structuring projects, and enhancing investment readiness for large-scale developments.

10)TU Delft + AMS Institute: -

Scope of Collaboration

• The MoU creates a global knowledge and innovation partnership aimed at leveraging real-life urban challenges of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

• The goal is to co-create data-driven, technology-enabled, scalable, and globally replicable solutions for sustainable metropolitan development.

• MIAMS is envisioned as a long-term institutional platform integrating research, innovation, policy, and practice to support MMR’s transformation into a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive urban region.

The Living Lab Model

• Under the partnership, MMRDA, AMS Institute, and TU Delft will collaborate to conceptualise, design, and operationalise MIAMS as a metropolitan scale living lab.

• The initiative will focus on priority domains including:

o Climate resilience and sustainable mobility.

o Circular economy and infrastructure finance.

o Digital twins and water–waste–energy systems.

o Urban redevelopment and metropolitan governance.

o Applied research, pilot projects, and capacity building.

• The living lab model will enable innovations to be tested in real urban settings across MMR before scaling for wider adoption in India and globally.

Expertise and Capabilities

• AMS Institute: An international urban innovation research and education institute founded by TU Delft, Wageningen University & Research, and MIT; brings deep expertise in urban living labs, transdisciplinary research, and city-embedded innovation.

• TU Delft: One of the world’s leading technical universities; contributes advanced research capabilities, academic excellence, and global leadership in engineering, urban systems, climate adaptation, and digitalisation.

• Together, these Dutch institutions will support MIAMS through global best practices in metropolitan research, education, and innovation.

11) Edge Community

Scope of Collaboration

• Under this Strategic Partnership, MMRDA and EDGE Community will work together to strengthen global engagement, awareness, and international positioning of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

• The collaboration aims to facilitate strategic investments and enable expert and institutional knowledge exchange.

• The partnership will support the formulation of city planning frameworks, strategic outreach, and brand positioning of MMR through participation in leading international forums, conventions, and networks.

• It will facilitate high-level leadership dialogues with policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and global experts.

12) ARUP- One of the top British consultants globally

Scope of Collaboration

• Strategic planning and preparation of complex urban transformation projects across the MMR.

• Development of integrated infrastructure systems, mobility frameworks, and climate-resilient urban solutions.

• Advisory support in sustainability, innovation, and digitalisation.

• Preparation of pilot and demonstration projects to test and scale future-ready urban solutions.

• Capacity building, institutional strengthening, and structured knowledge exchange.

