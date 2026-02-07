 India Secures Lowest US Tariffs Among Rivals, Piyush Goyal Says Agri-Dairy Fully Shielded, Zero-Duty Export Bonanza Unlocked
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced India now enjoys the lowest US tariffs compared to competitors. Agriculture and dairy sectors remain fully protected—no concessions on staples like rice, wheat, maize, meat, poultry, milk, soya, or GM foods. Indian exports gain zero-duty access to the US for tea, spices, vegetables, gems, jewellery, pharmaceuticals, aircraft parts, leather, and silk.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Reiterating that India has completely protected its agriculture and dairy sectors in the US trade agreement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that the country now has lowest US tariffs among its neighbours as well as competitors. China has been imposed with over 35 per cent tariffs, while Bangladesh and Vietnam have been slapped with 25 per cent tariffs while India has a much lesser tariff now, the minister said during a press conference here.

Some of the countries facing the highest tariffs from the US include Brazil (50 per cent), Myanmar (40 per cent), Laos (40 per cent) and South Africa (30 per cent). In the agriculture sector, several Indian products will now be exported to the US with zero duty. These include tea, spices, coconut oil, vegetable wax, areca nut, Brazil nuts, chestnuts, and a variety of fruits and vegetables, he informed. According to Goyal, vegetable roots, cereals, barley, bakery products, cocoa products, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and citrus juice will also face no reciprocal tariffs and will now enter the US market duty-free.

article-image

Gems and jewellery, as well as pharmaceutical products, will also enjoy duty-free access, boosting India’s export competitiveness. Key sectors benefiting include aircraft parts, machinery parts, generic drugs and pharmaceuticals. Other items covered under zero duty include coins, platinum, clocks and watches, essential oils, some home decor items like chandeliers, seeds, and inorganic chemicals and compounds. He emphasised that the trade deal does not harm farmers’ interests and aims to protect their livelihoods while expanding export opportunities.

No genetically-modified products will be allowed into India, said Goyal, adding that staples like maize, rice, wheat, millets, and ragi will not see any impact. Fruits grown in abundance in India, including banana and citrus, will remain protected. Meat, poultry, dairy products, soya bean, sugar, and cereals will not be affected by the deal. There will be significant benefits for the textile and leather sectors. Silk products have also been brought under zero duty, said the minister.

In an X post earlier on Saturday, Commerce Minister said the trade agreement framework will help India and the US remain focused on working together to further deepen economic cooperation, reflecting shared commitment to sustainable growth for our people and businesses. This will open a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters, especially MSMEs, farmers and fishermen. The increase in exports will create lakhs of new job opportunities for our women and youth, he said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

