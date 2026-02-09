 Metro Line 5 Update: Phase 1 Between Thane To Bhiwandi Likely To Start This Year. Here's What We Know
Phase 1 of Metro Line 5 connecting Thane and Bhiwandi could be operational in 2026, a year earlier than planned. The 12.20-km corridor is currently 95 per cent complete. Once operational, the metro will connect Kapurbawdi to Dhamankar Naka and significantly reduce travel time for daily commuters.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Metro Line 5 Update: Phase 1 Between Thane To Bhiwandi Expected To Start This Year? Here's What We Know | Image for representation

Thane: In a major travel update for Thanekars, Phase 1 of the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line 5 is likely to be put to service in 2026. The work on Phase 1, which covers 12.20 km connecting Thane to Bhiwandi, is currently 95 per cent complete.

According to a report by Loksatta.com, phase 1 was earlier slated to begin in 2027, however, the MMRDA is aiming to commence services earlier. Senior officials informed the daily that the remaining 5 per cent of the work is expected to be completed by September 2025, after which the mandatory safety certification process will be undertaken. Once operational, the first phase will provide metro connectivity from Kapurbawdi in Thane to Dhamankar Naka in Bhiwandi, covering a distance of 12.20 km.

article-image

Which stations will be included in Phase 1 connecting Thane and Bhiwandi?

Kapurbawdi - Balkum Naka - Kasheli - Calher - Purna - Anjurphata - Dhamankar Naka.

article-image

Metro Line 5 Features

The total length of this project is 24.9 km, of which work on phase 2 between Bhiwandi and Kalyan is yet to start. In the entire stretch, there will be 15 stations, which include:  Balkum Naka, Kasheli, Calher, Purna, Anjurphata, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, Gopal Nagar, Temghar, Rajnoli, Gow Village, Kon Village, Lal Chowki, Kalyan Station, and Kalyan APMC.

article-image

The metro line will be beneficial for professionals and government employees, as well as citizens living in Thane, Bhiwandi and Kalyan areas and will reduce the current travel time by 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

Metro Lines Expected To Start Around Thane

According to the report, apart from Metro Line 5, another metro line that is set to start service this year is the Dahisar and Kashigaon section of the Dahisar - Mira Bhayandar Metro Line 9. Moreover, the report also added that the Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction of the Wadala Thane Kasarvadavli Metro Line 4 and 4A is expected to be operational in April or May 2026.

