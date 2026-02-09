Mumbai: How A Final Year MBBS Student From Vasai Saved The Life Of Fellow Passenger On Goa-Mumbai Flight; Know Here

How A Final Year MBBS Student From Vasai Saved The Life Of Fellow Passenger On Goa-Mumbai Flight; Know Here | Representational Image

Mumbai: A final-year MBBS student from Vasai earned praise from fellow passengers and airline staff after he stepped in to assist a man who lost consciousness mid-air on a Goa–Mumbai flight earlier this week.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, The incident took place on February 3 aboard an IndiGo flight that departed from Dabolim Airport in Goa at around 3.50 pm. Shortly after take-off, a passenger reportedly began experiencing breathing difficulty. His condition worsened within minutes, and he eventually collapsed, causing panic inside the aircraft.

Sensing the urgency, the cabin crew made an announcement asking if any doctors were on board. Responding to the call, Aryan Lolayekar, a final-year medical student from Mumbai's Vasai, travelling on the flight, came forward to examine the passenger.

Upon assessment, Lolayekar found that the man’s blood sugar level had dropped significantly and his heart rate had slowed, leading to dizziness and loss of consciousness. With the aircraft cruising at high altitude, the situation posed a serious risk to the passengers’ lives.

Without delay, the student began administering first aid. Using the emergency oxygen cylinder available on board, he provided artificial respiration to stabilise the patient. Within a short time, the passenger’s condition improved.

After approximately 45 minutes of flight time, the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport, where the IndiGo ground staff shifted the passenger to a hospital for further treatment.

Passengers and airline personnel applauded Lolayekar for his timely intervention, crediting him with preventing a potentially life-threatening situation. The young medical student has since been widely praised for his calm and decisive action.

Speaking about the incident, Lolayekar said he initially felt anxious after seeing the passenger’s condition but relied on his medical training to act quickly. He added that the timely use of oxygen proved crucial and expressed satisfaction at being able to save a life.

