Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10

Panvel, Feb 09: The election process for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Panvel Municipal Corporation will be conducted on Tuesday, February 10.

Special General Body meeting convened

For this purpose, a Special General Body Meeting No. 01 of the Panvel Municipal Corporation has been convened at 11.00 am at the “Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha” in Panvel.

Collector to preside over election

The meeting will be presided over by the Thane District Collector, Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal, who has been appointed as the Presiding Officer for the election.

Corporators directed to attend

The election is expected to determine the civic leadership of the Panvel Municipal Corporation for the forthcoming term, and all corporators have been directed to attend the meeting.

Further details regarding nominations and voting procedures are expected to be announced during the session.

