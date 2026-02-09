 Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10

Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10

The election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation will be held on February 10 during a special general body meeting at Panvel, to be presided over by Shrikrishnanath Panchal, with all corporators directed to attend.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Panvel, Feb 09: The election process for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Panvel Municipal Corporation will be conducted on Tuesday, February 10.

Special General Body meeting convened

For this purpose, a Special General Body Meeting No. 01 of the Panvel Municipal Corporation has been convened at 11.00 am at the “Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha” in Panvel.

Collector to preside over election

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10
iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental Congress 2026
iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental Congress 2026
Indian Airlines See 32 Per Cent Drop In Aircraft Inductions In 2025 Amid Supply Chain And Engine Woes
Indian Airlines See 32 Per Cent Drop In Aircraft Inductions In 2025 Amid Supply Chain And Engine Woes
New EPFO Mobile App To Enable Direct EPF Withdrawals Through UPI From April
New EPFO Mobile App To Enable Direct EPF Withdrawals Through UPI From April

The meeting will be presided over by the Thane District Collector, Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal, who has been appointed as the Presiding Officer for the election.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations...
article-image

Corporators directed to attend

The election is expected to determine the civic leadership of the Panvel Municipal Corporation for the forthcoming term, and all corporators have been directed to attend the meeting.

Further details regarding nominations and voting procedures are expected to be announced during the session.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10
Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10
iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental...
iNaturewatch Foundation's Butterfly Project Gains Global Stage, Selected For World Environmental...
Navi Mumbai Forum Alleges Commercial Misuse Of Subsidized Land By Private Schools, Seeks CM Devendra...
Navi Mumbai Forum Alleges Commercial Misuse Of Subsidized Land By Private Schools, Seeks CM Devendra...
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Bharat Ratna Remark On Veer Savarkar Sparks Political Storm
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Bharat Ratna Remark On Veer Savarkar Sparks Political Storm
JITO Launches ‘One World App’ To Connect Global Jain Community And Boost Business Networking
JITO Launches ‘One World App’ To Connect Global Jain Community And Boost Business Networking