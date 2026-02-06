 Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed

The Panvel Municipal Corporation will elect its Mayor and Deputy Mayor on February 10, 2026, during a Special General Meeting chaired by District Collector Shrikrishnanath Panchal. Two candidates are in the fray for each post, with voting to be held by a show of hands.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Panvel, Feb 06: The election process for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Panvel Municipal Corporation will be held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Special general meeting convened

A Special General Meeting of the civic body has been convened at 11 am at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, Panvel, under the chairmanship of Thane District Collector and Presiding Officer Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal.

Nominations filed

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
FIR Filed In Lucknow Against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Film Team Over Caste Sentiments
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused Arrested | VIDEO
Mumbai's CSMIA Airport Introduces 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop For Faster Departure Processing, All Counters To Be Converted By 2028 | VIDEO
Mumbai's CSMIA Airport Introduces 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop For Faster Departure Processing, All Counters To Be Converted By 2028 | VIDEO

The nomination process was completed on Thursday at the office of Municipal Secretary Nanasaheb Kamthe. Two candidates have filed nominations for the Mayor’s post — Nitin Jayaram Patil and Archana Yogesh Bhoir.

For the post of Deputy Mayor, nominations have been submitted by Pramila Ravinath Patil and Leela Ratan Katkari.

Election procedure

As per Section 19 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected from among the sitting corporators for a tenure of two-and-a-half years.

The election procedure will begin with scrutiny of nomination papers, followed by the announcement of valid candidates. Provision has also been made for withdrawal of nominations by submitting a written notice to the Presiding Officer. Voting will be conducted by a show of hands, after which the results will be declared.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Panvel Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Dust Pollution; 38 Construction Sites Shut, Vehicles...
article-image

The civic administration stated that the election for the Deputy Mayor will be held immediately after the completion of the Mayor’s election.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations...
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations...
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused...
Mumbai Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Loses Eye After Stone-Pelting At Bandra Railway Station, Accused...
Mumbai's CSMIA Airport Introduces 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop For Faster Departure Processing, All...
Mumbai's CSMIA Airport Introduces 14 Hybrid Self Bag Drop For Faster Departure Processing, All...
Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Private Firm, Directors For ₹9.32 Crore Loan Fraud Against Punjab National...
Mumbai Crime: CBI Books Private Firm, Directors For ₹9.32 Crore Loan Fraud Against Punjab National...
CDSCO Bans 172 Human Drugs And 39 Veterinary Medicines Over 3 Years, Says Centre
CDSCO Bans 172 Human Drugs And 39 Veterinary Medicines Over 3 Years, Says Centre