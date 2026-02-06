Panvel Municipal Corporation To Hold Mayor And Deputy Mayor Elections On February 10; Nominations Filed

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Panvel, Feb 06: The election process for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Panvel Municipal Corporation will be held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Special general meeting convened

A Special General Meeting of the civic body has been convened at 11 am at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium, Panvel, under the chairmanship of Thane District Collector and Presiding Officer Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal.

Nominations filed

The nomination process was completed on Thursday at the office of Municipal Secretary Nanasaheb Kamthe. Two candidates have filed nominations for the Mayor’s post — Nitin Jayaram Patil and Archana Yogesh Bhoir.

For the post of Deputy Mayor, nominations have been submitted by Pramila Ravinath Patil and Leela Ratan Katkari.

Election procedure

As per Section 19 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected from among the sitting corporators for a tenure of two-and-a-half years.

The election procedure will begin with scrutiny of nomination papers, followed by the announcement of valid candidates. Provision has also been made for withdrawal of nominations by submitting a written notice to the Presiding Officer. Voting will be conducted by a show of hands, after which the results will be declared.

The civic administration stated that the election for the Deputy Mayor will be held immediately after the completion of the Mayor’s election.

