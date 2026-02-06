 Mumbai Hosts State-Level Public Health Conference To Bridge Urban-Rural Healthcare Gaps
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Hosts State-Level Public Health Conference To Bridge Urban-Rural Healthcare Gaps

Mumbai Hosts State-Level Public Health Conference To Bridge Urban-Rural Healthcare Gaps

A joint state-level conference of the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine and the Indian Public Health Association began in Mumbai, bringing together over 500 delegates to address gaps between urban and rural healthcare services through research-driven solutions and community-focused public health practices.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Public health experts and officials gather in Mumbai to discuss solutions for reducing healthcare disparities across urban and rural regions | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 06: A two-day state-level joint conference of the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) and the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), titled MHIAPSMIPHACON 2026, began on Friday at Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and R.A. Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, with a strong focus on bridging the gap between medical advancements, technology and access to healthcare for the community.

Focus on urban–rural healthcare gaps

More than 500 delegates from across the state are participating in the conference, which aims to reduce urban–rural healthcare disparities through research, education and public health practice. The main theme of the conference is “Analysing the Causes of Gaps in Urban and Rural Healthcare Services and Exploring Solutions.”

Inaugural address

FPJ Shorts
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of Indian Fleets Show Repeated Faults
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of Indian Fleets Show Repeated Faults
'You Are What Dreams Are Made Of': Priyanka Chopra Shares Romantic Pictures With Husband Nick Jonas; Cheers For Him As His New Music Album Gets Launched
'You Are What Dreams Are Made Of': Priyanka Chopra Shares Romantic Pictures With Husband Nick Jonas; Cheers For Him As His New Music Album Gets Launched
Bhiwandi Encroachment Crackdown: Nearly 50 Illegal Warehouses Demolished On Mangrove Land After Bombay HC Orders
Bhiwandi Encroachment Crackdown: Nearly 50 Illegal Warehouses Demolished On Mangrove Land After Bombay HC Orders
Bhiwandi Farmers Oppose MIDC Land Acquisition Plan, Warn Of Protests Over Livelihood Loss
Bhiwandi Farmers Oppose MIDC Land Acquisition Plan, Warn Of Protests Over Livelihood Loss

The conference was inaugurated by Sharad Ughade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health), who emphasised the need to ensure that medical advancements and technology translate into accessible healthcare for all sections of society.

Experts highlight persistent disparities

According to the organising body, significant disparities continue to exist between urban and rural healthcare services. Dr Vijaykumar Singh, Chief Organiser and Head of the Department of Community Medicine, said, “This conference provides an opportunity to bring together knowledge gained through research and the work being carried out in the public health field. Through evidence-based discussions, inclusive healthcare services can be delivered to the wider community.”

The organisers highlighted a special emphasis on integrating experiences from professionals working in research, education and service delivery within the public health sector to develop practical and implementable solutions.

Wide participation on first day

On the first day, the conference saw participation from Heads of Departments of Community Medicine from various medical colleges, professors, academicians, researchers, resident medical officers, public health administrators from state and central governments, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, and representatives from leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: ICU At Mulund Municipal Hospital Delayed By 2 Months As BMC Awaits Approval For...
article-image

Dr Singh added that evidence-based deliberations during the conference would play a crucial role in making equitable and affordable healthcare accessible to the common people.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconding Bank Manager After 20 Years In ₹38 Lakh Fraud Cases Across 3...
Mumbai Crime: CBI Arrests Absconding Bank Manager After 20 Years In ₹38 Lakh Fraud Cases Across 3...
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of...
Over 80 Per Cent Of Air India Aircraft Audited In 2025 Flagged For Recurring Defects; Nearly Half Of...
Bhiwandi Encroachment Crackdown: Nearly 50 Illegal Warehouses Demolished On Mangrove Land After...
Bhiwandi Encroachment Crackdown: Nearly 50 Illegal Warehouses Demolished On Mangrove Land After...
Bhiwandi Farmers Oppose MIDC Land Acquisition Plan, Warn Of Protests Over Livelihood Loss
Bhiwandi Farmers Oppose MIDC Land Acquisition Plan, Warn Of Protests Over Livelihood Loss
Thane News: Bhiwandi Demolitions For Metro-5 ‘Illegal’, Traders Allege BNMC Acted Without State...
Thane News: Bhiwandi Demolitions For Metro-5 ‘Illegal’, Traders Allege BNMC Acted Without State...