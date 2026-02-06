Mumbai Hosts State-Level Public Health Conference To Bridge Urban-Rural Healthcare Gaps

Public health experts and officials gather in Mumbai to discuss solutions for reducing healthcare disparities across urban and rural regions | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 06: A two-day state-level joint conference of the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) and the Indian Public Health Association (IPHA), titled MHIAPSMIPHACON 2026, began on Friday at Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and R.A. Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, with a strong focus on bridging the gap between medical advancements, technology and access to healthcare for the community.

Focus on urban–rural healthcare gaps

More than 500 delegates from across the state are participating in the conference, which aims to reduce urban–rural healthcare disparities through research, education and public health practice. The main theme of the conference is “Analysing the Causes of Gaps in Urban and Rural Healthcare Services and Exploring Solutions.”

Inaugural address

The conference was inaugurated by Sharad Ughade, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health), who emphasised the need to ensure that medical advancements and technology translate into accessible healthcare for all sections of society.

Experts highlight persistent disparities

According to the organising body, significant disparities continue to exist between urban and rural healthcare services. Dr Vijaykumar Singh, Chief Organiser and Head of the Department of Community Medicine, said, “This conference provides an opportunity to bring together knowledge gained through research and the work being carried out in the public health field. Through evidence-based discussions, inclusive healthcare services can be delivered to the wider community.”

The organisers highlighted a special emphasis on integrating experiences from professionals working in research, education and service delivery within the public health sector to develop practical and implementable solutions.

Wide participation on first day

On the first day, the conference saw participation from Heads of Departments of Community Medicine from various medical colleges, professors, academicians, researchers, resident medical officers, public health administrators from state and central governments, officials from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, and representatives from leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

Dr Singh added that evidence-based deliberations during the conference would play a crucial role in making equitable and affordable healthcare accessible to the common people.

