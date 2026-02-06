Bhiwandi Encroachment Crackdown: Nearly 50 Illegal Warehouses Demolished On Mangrove Land After Bombay HC Orders

Revenue officials and police carry out a large demolition drive against illegal warehouses on protected mangrove land in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Feb 06: In a major crackdown against illegal encroachments, the revenue department on Wednesday demolished nearly 50 illegally constructed warehouses on government-owned mangrove and saltpan land in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi taluka.

The action was carried out following directions from the Bombay High Court and was led by Bhiwandi tehsildar Abhijit Khole, with assistance from revenue officials and the Narpoli police.

Encroachments along creek identified

The demolished structures were located along the creek adjoining the Kasheli furniture market on the Bhiwandi–Thane Road. Officials said the warehouses had been illegally erected on Survey No. 193, a 221-guntha parcel of government land, and were being used extensively for furniture manufacturing and storage.

Mangrove land under legal protection

According to tehsildar Abhijit Khole, the land falls under the mangrove ecosystem, which is ecologically sensitive and legally required to be handed over to the forest department. However, despite restrictions, large-scale encroachments had taken place over the years.

“Since the land is classified as mangrove land, any construction on it is illegal. A contempt petition was filed before the High Court regarding non-compliance, following which strict action was mandated,” Khole said.

Heavy machinery, police deployment

The demolition drive was executed using six JCB machines, under heavy police protection to avoid any law-and-order situation. Officials from the revenue department, including circle officers, talathis (village revenue officers), and personnel from the Narpoli police station, were present throughout the operation.

Authorities said the operation sent a strong message to encroachers who had illegally occupied government land for commercial gains. The sudden action created panic among illegal occupants in the area, many of whom had invested heavily in unauthorised constructions.

Warning of continued action

Reiterating the administration’s stand, tehsildar Khole warned that similar action would continue against all forms of encroachment on mangrove land in the future.

“Mangroves are protected by law. Any violation will invite strict legal action, irrespective of scale or influence,” he asserted.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bhiwandi Farmers Oppose MIDC Land Acquisition Plan, Warn Of Protests Over Livelihood Loss

Environmental activists have welcomed the move, stating that illegal constructions along creeks and mangrove belts pose a serious threat to the fragile coastal ecosystem and worsen flooding risks in the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/