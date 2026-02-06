CFTI Rolls Out Fast-Track Education Projects To Support CSR Utilisation Before March 31

CFTI Rolls Out Fast-track Education Projects To Utilise CSR Funds Before Year-End | File Pic (Representative Image)

With the financial year-end approaching, the Centre for Transforming India (CFTI) has announced the rollout of a series of education-focused initiatives across Mumbai and rural regions, aimed at enabling the timely deployment of unutilised Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds while addressing persistent gaps in school infrastructure and access to learning resources.

Focus on School Access

The projects are designed for quick implementation within the current financial year and focus on key factors influencing school attendance and learning outcomes, particularly in government and rural schools. These include student mobility support such as bicycle distribution for girl students, academic kits and scholarships, digital learning tools including tablets and computers, classroom upgrades, drinking water and sanitation facilities, and the development of sports and physical education infrastructure.

Aligned With CSR Timelines

CFTI officials said the initiatives are structured to align with CSR timelines, ensuring measurable outcomes and compliance within reporting cycles.

Track Record of Implementation

The organisation has previously executed similar projects across multiple states, including the distribution of over 35,000 bicycles, more than 1,300 scholarships spanning school to postgraduate education, and the provision of 800 tablets and over 100 computers to improve digital access.

Infrastructure and Sports Development

"Infrastructure development has been a major component of CFTI’s education work, with upgrades to more than 90 classrooms, donation of over 1,200 benches across states such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Vizag and Pondicherry, installation of 34 RO water purification systems, and integrated improvements across 144 schools. Sports facilities have also been developed in select rural areas to promote physical education,said Amit Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer of CFTI. He further said that the year-end period often presents challenges for CSR teams due to limited execution time. “Having implementation-ready projects allows CSR funds to be deployed within the financial year while directly addressing on-ground needs of schools and students,” he said.

Also Watch:

Corporate Partnerships for Impact

CFTI works closely with corporate partners to ensure education projects are executed, monitored and reported within defined timelines, translating CSR allocations into measurable outcomes at the school and community level.

About the Organisation

Established in 2009 under the Indian Trusts Act and recognised by NITI Aayog, CFTI operates across sectors including education, skill development, water and sanitation, women’s empowerment, health and sports. Its education initiatives include the ‘My School, My Pride’ programme, which focuses on renovating government schools with modern classrooms, rebuilt toilets, computer and science labs, solar panels, RO systems, sports equipment and academic kits.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/