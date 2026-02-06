 Video: Vasai Celebrates As Local Boy Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 To World Cup Glory
Vasai erupted in celebrations after local boy Ayush Mhatre captained India to an Under-19 World Cup triumph. Hailing from Umrale village, Ayush’s years of dedication and passion paid off as his leadership brought pride to his family, community, and the entire region.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
Vasai Celebrates As Local Boy Ayush Mhatre Leads India U-19 To World Cup Glory |

Vasai: The streets of Vasai are filled with echoes of celebration as local boy Ayush Mhatre captained the Indian Under-19 cricket team to a spectacular World Cup victory. The young captain, hailing from Umrale village, has become the talk of the town, with every household in the region celebrating this historic achievement.

Ayush’s success is the result of years of "tapasya" (rigorous dedication) and a deep-rooted passion for the game since childhood. His father, Yogesh Mhatre, recalled the early signs of his son's talent

"Ever since he was a toddler, Ayush would treat every round object as a cricket ball. That’s when we realized his heart was in cricket. Seeing his growing interest, we encouraged him to pursue the sport seriously."

Throughout the final match, the atmosphere at the Mhatre residence was electric. With every wicket taken and every run scored, his parents, family members, and local villagers erupted in joy. When the final victory was clinched, Ayush's parents were moved to tears of pride and happiness.

The entire Mhatre community, the village of Umrale, and the city of Vasai are beaming with pride. From a local boy with a dream to a World Cup-winning captain, Ayush Mhatre has firmly placed Vasai on the global cricketing map.

