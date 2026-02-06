 Who Is Irina Rudakova? Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes Viral Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Irina Rudakova? Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes Viral Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Who Is Irina Rudakova? Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes Viral Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Irina Rudakova, model, actress, and one of the first non‑Indian Bigg Boss Marathi contestants, went viral at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. She held a poster for Indian batter Abhishek Sharma, prompting his smile. Rudakova is also known for TV appearances, IPL cheerleading, and her social media lifestyle and modelling content.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Image: Irina Rudakova/Instagram

Irina Rudakova, a model, actress, and one of the first non‑Indian contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi, recently grabbed headlines at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm‑up match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Read Also
VIDEO: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium Lights Up For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of IND...
article-image
Read Also
'Crush Nahi...': Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes Viral...
article-image

Rudakova, known for her television appearances and IPL cheerleading performances, was spotted holding a vibrant fan‑made poster reading “Crush nahi, pure desh ka pyaar ho tum” for young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma during the match. The message quickly caught Sharma’s eye while he was fielding, prompting him to smile and acknowledge her playful gesture.

The light‑hearted moment, which quickly went viral on social media, added a fun and personal touch to the cricket event, drawing attention from fans and followers alike as the T20 World Cup approaches.

Rudakova is a well known Television personality

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Irina Rudakova? Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes Viral Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Who Is Irina Rudakova? Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes Viral Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Uttarakhand BJP Leader & Advocate Mysteriously Die Moments After Consuming Their First Drink; Probe Launched
Uttarakhand BJP Leader & Advocate Mysteriously Die Moments After Consuming Their First Drink; Probe Launched
RBI Proposes Allowing Banks To Lend To REITs With Prudential Safeguards To Boost Real Estate Financing
RBI Proposes Allowing Banks To Lend To REITs With Prudential Safeguards To Boost Real Estate Financing
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara And Venkatesh Starrer
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date Locked: Everything You Need To Know About Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara And Venkatesh Starrer

Before this viral moment, Rudakova had built a following through her work on TV and her lively presence on social media, where she shares lifestyle and modelling content with her fans.

Her unexpected appearance at a major cricket fixture, holding a love‑themed poster for a national player, showcased the growing crossover between entertainment personalities and sports fandom in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Irina Rudakova? Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes...
Who Is Irina Rudakova? Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 6, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 6, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India Skipper Ayush Mhatre Wins Toss &...
IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Team India Skipper Ayush Mhatre Wins Toss &...
Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Hamstring Injury
Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Due To Hamstring Injury
Sri Lanka Cricket Appeals To Pakistan Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy, Citing '2009...
Sri Lanka Cricket Appeals To Pakistan Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy, Citing '2009...