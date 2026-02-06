Who Is Irina Rudakova? Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes Viral Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Image: Irina Rudakova/Instagram

Irina Rudakova, a model, actress, and one of the first non‑Indian contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi, recently grabbed headlines at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm‑up match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai.

Rudakova, known for her television appearances and IPL cheerleading performances, was spotted holding a vibrant fan‑made poster reading “Crush nahi, pure desh ka pyaar ho tum” for young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma during the match. The message quickly caught Sharma’s eye while he was fielding, prompting him to smile and acknowledge her playful gesture.

The light‑hearted moment, which quickly went viral on social media, added a fun and personal touch to the cricket event, drawing attention from fans and followers alike as the T20 World Cup approaches.

Rudakova is a well known Television personality

Before this viral moment, Rudakova had built a following through her work on TV and her lively presence on social media, where she shares lifestyle and modelling content with her fans.

Her unexpected appearance at a major cricket fixture, holding a love‑themed poster for a national player, showcased the growing crossover between entertainment personalities and sports fandom in India.