 IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Star Young Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Fifty At Harare
Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred for India in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 final, scoring a blistering fifty off just 32 balls against England at Harare. His aggressive knock, filled with powerful strokes and timely boundaries, provided crucial momentum and highlighted his composure, attacking intent, and ability to perform under pressure on the biggest stage of age-group cricket.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a blistering innings, scoring a quickfire fifty off just 32 balls as India battled England in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 final at the Harare Sports Club.

Suryavanshi’s aggressive knock gave India vital momentum. His rapid fifty featured a mix of powerful drives, crisp cuts, and timely boundaries. The young batter’s performance showcased his attacking intent and ability to handle pressure on the biggest stage of age-group cricket.

As the final progressed, Suryavanshi’s fifty remained one of the key highlights of the day, earning praise from former cricketers, commentators, and fans alike. His performance illustrated why India has a rich pool of batting talent coming through the ranks and why the future of Indian cricket looks bright.

