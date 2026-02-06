IND vs ENG, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 Final: Star Young Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Fifty At Harare

Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a blistering innings, scoring a quickfire fifty off just 32 balls as India battled England in the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026 final at the Harare Sports Club.
Suryavanshi’s aggressive knock gave India vital momentum. His rapid fifty featured a mix of powerful drives, crisp cuts, and timely boundaries. The young batter’s performance showcased his attacking intent and ability to handle pressure on the biggest stage of age-group cricket.
As the final progressed, Suryavanshi’s fifty remained one of the key highlights of the day, earning praise from former cricketers, commentators, and fans alike. His performance illustrated why India has a rich pool of batting talent coming through the ranks and why the future of Indian cricket looks bright.