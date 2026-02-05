 'Crush Nahi...': Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant's 'Love Poster' For Abhishek Sharma Goes Viral In IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match; Video
Former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Irina Rudakova made headlines at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. She held a colorful poster reading “Crush nahi, pure desh ka pyaar ho tum” for Team India’s Abhishek Sharma, who noticed it while fielding and smiled, enjoying the playful fan gesture.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Image: Irina Rudakova/Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

Former Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Irina Rudakova grabbed attention at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match between India and South Africa at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Rudakova was spotted holding a vibrant poster that read, "Crush nahi, pure desh ka pyaar ho tum” aimed at Team India’s Abhishek Sharma. The poster immediately caught the eye of the young batter while he was fielding, prompting a delighted smile from Sharma as he acknowledged the gesture.

The light-hearted moment added a fun fan interaction to the pre-tournament proceedings, highlighting the growing enthusiasm and celebrity presence around the T20 World Cup. Social media quickly picked up photos of the poster, further fueling fan excitement for India’s upcoming matches.

While Sharma focused on his game, Rudakova’s playful display underscored the unique ways in which fans are connecting with players during the high-profile cricketing event.

