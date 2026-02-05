 'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy; Video

'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy; Video

Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain addressed the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup controversy on a podcast, discussing the treatment of Pakistan and Bangladesh amid conflicts with the ICC and BCCI. He questioned the council’s consistency, highlighting concerns over political interference and perceived favouritism toward stronger boards, while supporting calls for cricket to remain separate from politics.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Image: Image: Sky Sports Cricket/X

Former England captain Nasser Hussain weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, speaking on a Sky Sports podcast about the treatment of Pakistan and Bangladesh amid disputes with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Hussain criticised what he described as inconsistency in the ICC’s approach, suggesting that powerful boards like India’s often receive more favourable treatment than others. “If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’” Hussain asked.

He praised the Bangladesh Cricket Board for standing up for its players and expressed support for Pakistan’s stance, emphasising a desire to see cricket separated from politics. “At some stage, someone should say, enough with this politics, can we just get back to playing cricket,” Hussain said, acknowledging that his comments might upset some fans.

The remarks come amid ongoing debate over Pakistan’s decision not to play India in their scheduled February 15 group match in Colombo, and Bangladesh’s earlier withdrawal from matches in India, which has added complexity to the tournament’s build-up.

FPJ Shorts
'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy; Video
'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy; Video
UK CAA Flags Safety Concerns After Air India Dreamliner Flies Despite Engine Switch Fault
UK CAA Flags Safety Concerns After Air India Dreamliner Flies Despite Engine Switch Fault
IndiGo Shares Fall Nearly 4%, CCI Orders Probe Into Unfair Practices
IndiGo Shares Fall Nearly 4%, CCI Orders Probe Into Unfair Practices
Mumbai: DHFL Gets PMLA Relief In Yes Bank Deal; Former Directors To Face Trial
Mumbai: DHFL Gets PMLA Relief In Yes Bank Deal; Former Directors To Face Trial

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup...
'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup...
Green Acres, Ryan International And Garodia Register Wins In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football...
Green Acres, Ryan International And Garodia Register Wins In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football...
Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy
Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In...
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In...
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 Confirms U-15 Semi-final Line-up After Day 5 Action
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 Confirms U-15 Semi-final Line-up After Day 5 Action