'I Actually Quite Like...': Nasser Hussain MAKES Massive Statement On PCB's ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy; Video

Former England captain Nasser Hussain weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, speaking on a Sky Sports podcast about the treatment of Pakistan and Bangladesh amid disputes with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Hussain criticised what he described as inconsistency in the ICC’s approach, suggesting that powerful boards like India’s often receive more favourable treatment than others. “If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’” Hussain asked.

He praised the Bangladesh Cricket Board for standing up for its players and expressed support for Pakistan’s stance, emphasising a desire to see cricket separated from politics. “At some stage, someone should say, enough with this politics, can we just get back to playing cricket,” Hussain said, acknowledging that his comments might upset some fans.

The remarks come amid ongoing debate over Pakistan’s decision not to play India in their scheduled February 15 group match in Colombo, and Bangladesh’s earlier withdrawal from matches in India, which has added complexity to the tournament’s build-up.