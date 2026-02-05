Green Acres, Ryan International And Garodia Register Wins In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

File Pic (Representative Image)

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued with Boys Under-10 Division 3 matches played at the MSSA Ground, producing a mix of convincing victories, walkovers and closely contested encounters.

Green Acres High School, Chembur registered a comfortable 2–0 win over J.B.C.N International School, Borivali, with Ritish Waikar scoring both goals. Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali also recorded a 2–0 victory against AVM School, Bandra West, as Laksh and Bhomik found the net.

Bunts Sangh S.M. Shetty High School were awarded a walkover against Gokuldham High School, Goregaon. The match between Somaiya Vidyavihar and St. Aloysius High School, Bandra ended in a goalless draw, while St. Paul’s High School, Dadar received a walkover against R.N. Podar School, Cruz.

Jamnabai Narsee International School, Juhu defeated Dr. S. Radhakrishnan School 2–0, with Kabir and Param scoring a goal each. Nalanda Public School, Mulund also won 2–0 against Sanjeevani World School, Dahisar, courtesy of goals from Aarush and Advay.

Billabong High International School, Malad secured a 2–0 victory over Ramniwas Bajaj High School, Malad, with Atharva scoring both goals. P.G. Garodia ICSE School, Ghatkopar delivered a dominant performance, defeating Infant Jesus High School, Malad 4–0, as Hriyansh Shah struck a hat-trick and Dhiyan Ghelani added another.

Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission School, Andheri registered a 3–0 win over St. Anne’s High School, Malad, with Aarav Raijada scoring twice and Kiaan Makhijani adding one. In a closely fought encounter, Bombay Scottish School, Powai edged Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali 2–1, with goals from Riaan Rex and Laksh Bangera, while Yuvaan Setty scored for Swami Vivekanand.

Brief Scores — February 4

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

Boys U-10 – Division 3

Green Acres, Chembur 2 (R. Waikar 2)

bt J.B.C.N Int., Borivali 0

Ryan Int. CBSE, Kandivali 2 (Laksh, Bhomik)

bt AVM, Bandra West 0

Gokuldham HS, Goregaon

w/o Bunts Sangh S.M. Shetty

Somaiya Vidyavihar 0

drew with St. Aloysius, Bandra 0

R.N. Podar, Cruz

w/o St. Paul’s, Dadar

Jamnabai Narsee Int., Juhu 2 (Kabir, Param)

bt Dr. S. Radhakrishnan 0

Nalanda Public, Mulund 2 (Aarush, Advay)

bt Sanjeevani World, Dahisar 0

Billabong High Int., Malad 2 (Atharva 2)

bt Ramniwas Bajaj, Malad 0

P.G. Garodia ICSE, Ghatkopar 4

(H. Shah 3, D. Ghelani)

bt Infant Jesus, Malad 0

Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission, Andheri 3

(A. Raijada 2, K. Makhijani)

bt St. Anne’s, Malad 0

Bombay Scottish, Powai 2

(R. Rex, L. Bangera)

bt Swami Vivekanand Int., Kandivali 1

(Y. Setty)