Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 unfolds across India and Sri Lanka, a political and contractual storm has erupted over Pakistan’s refusal to play its scheduled group match against India on February 15 in Colombo. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly preparing to invoke a “force majeure” clause in its agreements with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an attempt to justify the boycott, a move the BCCI and ICC consider a “weak argument” and legally unsound.

The controversy stems from a government directive in Islamabad that Pakistan’s team should not take the field against India, even though the side is otherwise participating in the tournament. Pakistan’s stance followed disagreements involving the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the Bangladesh Cricket Board declined to play matches in India, citing security concerns, a move that infuriated Pakistan’s cricket leadership and government.

Under international sports law, force majeure excuses a party from fulfilling contractual obligations due to unforeseeable and uncontrollable events. However, the BCCI has publicly dismissed Pakistan’s potential force majeure claim as a weak basis for avoiding the India fixture, arguing that diplomatic or political tensions do not qualify under sporting force majeure provisions.

The ICC has also signaled strong disapproval of the boycott, warning that selective participation, i.e., playing some matches while refusing others, undermines the principles of fairness and competitive integrity that underpin the World Cup format. The governing body has urged PCB to reconsider and abide by its contractual commitments to play all scheduled games.