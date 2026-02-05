 Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy

Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy

During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan’s refusal to play India on February 15 in Colombo has sparked controversy. The PCB may invoke a force majeure clause to justify the boycott, a claim dismissed by the ICC and BCCI. The decision follows a Pakistani government directive and earlier disputes over tournament arrangements.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 unfolds across India and Sri Lanka, a political and contractual storm has erupted over Pakistan’s refusal to play its scheduled group match against India on February 15 in Colombo. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly preparing to invoke a “force majeure” clause in its agreements with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an attempt to justify the boycott, a move the BCCI and ICC consider a “weak argument” and legally unsound.

The controversy stems from a government directive in Islamabad that Pakistan’s team should not take the field against India, even though the side is otherwise participating in the tournament. Pakistan’s stance followed disagreements involving the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the Bangladesh Cricket Board declined to play matches in India, citing security concerns, a move that infuriated Pakistan’s cricket leadership and government.

Under international sports law, force majeure excuses a party from fulfilling contractual obligations due to unforeseeable and uncontrollable events. However, the BCCI has publicly dismissed Pakistan’s potential force majeure claim as a weak basis for avoiding the India fixture, arguing that diplomatic or political tensions do not qualify under sporting force majeure provisions.

The ICC has also signaled strong disapproval of the boycott, warning that selective participation, i.e., playing some matches while refusing others, undermines the principles of fairness and competitive integrity that underpin the World Cup format. The governing body has urged PCB to reconsider and abide by its contractual commitments to play all scheduled games.

FPJ Shorts
CTET Admit Card 2026 To Be Issued Soon At ctet.nic.in; Check Details Here
CTET Admit Card 2026 To Be Issued Soon At ctet.nic.in; Check Details Here
Swan Defence Wins Oman Order For Naval Training Vessel
Swan Defence Wins Oman Order For Naval Training Vessel
Mumbai: After Bombay HC Rap Over Unpaid Compensation, Maharashtra Govt Decides To Appoint Nodal Officers For Human Rights Cases
Mumbai: After Bombay HC Rap Over Unpaid Compensation, Maharashtra Govt Decides To Appoint Nodal Officers For Human Rights Cases
Silver Crashes Sharply On MCX After Global Price Collapse, ETFs & Leveraged Positions Come Under Heavy Pressure
Silver Crashes Sharply On MCX After Global Price Collapse, ETFs & Leveraged Positions Come Under Heavy Pressure

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy
Pakistan Cricket Board Seeks 'Force Majeure' Cover Amid ICC T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In...
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup: Viral X Post Claims Afghan U19 Player Bought Gift For 'Grandchild' In...
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 Confirms U-15 Semi-final Line-up After Day 5 Action
Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 Confirms U-15 Semi-final Line-up After Day 5 Action
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms Boycott Stance, Confirms PAK Team Will Not Play Against India...
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms Boycott Stance, Confirms PAK Team Will Not Play Against India...
Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick And Krushna Gawali’s Blitz Power Tiigers Of Kolkata To ISPL Season 3...
Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick And Krushna Gawali’s Blitz Power Tiigers Of Kolkata To ISPL Season 3...