Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 Crosses 3 Crore Ridership, Marol Naka Tops January Footfall

Mumbai, Feb 06: Mumbai’s underground Metro Line 3, named the Aqua Line and running from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade in Colaba via Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), has continued to record steady commuter traction, with cumulative ridership crossing 3 crore passengers as of February 2, 2026, according to official data.

Since the start of operations, the Aqua Line has carried a total of 3,02,71,168 passengers, underlining its growing role in the city’s daily transport network.

Busiest stations in January

Ridership data for January 2026 shows Marol Naka emerging as the busiest station on the corridor, registering 5,89,566 passengers during the month. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) followed with 3,99,517 commuters, reflecting strong usage in South Mumbai.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station, which serves one of the city’s key commercial districts, recorded 2,58,123 passengers, while Siddhivinayak station saw footfalls of 2,57,249 during the same period. Santacruz Metro station completed the top five list with a monthly ridership of 2,41,029.

Growing acceptance among commuters

Officials said the ridership figures indicate increasing acceptance of the underground Metro among commuters, particularly at stations connecting business hubs, transit interchanges and residential catchments. With passenger numbers rising steadily, the Metro Line 3 corridor is expected to play a critical role in easing road congestion and improving east–west connectivity across the city.

