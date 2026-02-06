Mumbai Tragedy: 1 Dead After Wrong-Side Scooter Crashes Into Truck On Ghatkopar–Andheri Link Road, FIR Registered Against Rider

A fatal collision between a scooter and a truck on the Ghatkopar–Andheri Link Road leaves one youth dead | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 06: Police Constable Yogesh Kantilaal Nale (37), attached to Ghatkopar Police Station, has registered a case against a scooter rider after a road accident claimed the life of a young man during treatment.

Accident reported during night patrol

According to the complaint, Nale, a resident of Karanjade, Panvel, has been serving in the Mumbai Police since 2013 and is currently posted at Ghatkopar Police Station. On January 28, 2026, at around 8:00 pm, he reported for night patrol duty as Bit Marshal 03 along with Police Havaldar Kiran Sonawane.

At around 10:20 pm, the main control room received a call reporting a collision between a truck and a motorcycle near the Ram Kadam Dahi Handi spot on the Ghatkopar–Andheri Link Road, close to Shreyas Signal in Ghatkopar West. The officers immediately rushed to the spot.

Details of the collision

On reaching the location, they found that a truck (MH-04-LE-9463) and a scooter (MH-03-EC-5233) had been involved in an accident. The caller, truck driver Kerba Sudam Kamble, informed the police that he was heading towards Andheri Airport when he noticed three youths riding triple-seat on a scooter approaching from the opposite direction.

He said he slowed down the truck, but the scooter rider suddenly crossed the divider onto the wrong side and rammed into the rear iron guard near the truck’s driver-side wheel.

Injuries and hospitalisation

Due to the impact, the scooter rider and the pillion rider sustained injuries, while the middle passenger, whose leg was protruding outward, suffered a severe injury above the right knee. The injured youths rushed him to the hospital in an autorickshaw.

The scooter rider identified himself as Nitin Dilip Patwa. The injured youth was identified as Manthan Bhalerao, and the third rider as Rajat Chetan Sharma. Manthan was initially treated at Rajawadi Hospital and later shifted to KEM Hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on February 2, 2026.

Police action

Based on the findings, police stated that Nitin Patwa was allegedly riding the scooter in the wrong direction, negligently and recklessly, endangering his own life and that of others, which led to the collision with the truck. His actions resulted in fatal injuries to Manthan Bhalerao, while Patwa and Rajat Sharma also sustained injuries.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered against Nitin Patwa at Ghatkopar Police Station under Sections 125, 125(A), 125(B), 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

