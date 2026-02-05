Mumbai Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Student Injured After Gas-Filled Balloons Explode Inside Goregaon Tower Lift; CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Gas-filled balloons explode inside a Goregaon West residential lift, injuring a 21-year-old student in Mumbai | IANS

Mumbai, Feb 04: A 21-year-old student was injured after a gas-filled balloon caused an explosion inside a lift at Anmol Tower in Goregaon West on Monday night. The incident, captured on the elevator’s CCTV camera, has led to a case being registered against the balloon vendor at the Goregaon police station. The CCTV footage of the lift explosion went viral on Wednesday, sparking panic among residents.

Mumbai: A fire broke out inside a lift at Anmol Tower in Mumbai’s Goregaon West after a hydrogen-filled balloon burst while being transported. Three occupants escaped immediately, with two suffering minor injuries. The incident was captured on CCTV. Mumbai Police have registered… pic.twitter.com/MLmj7ExJpW — IANS (@ians_india) February 4, 2026

Incident captured on CCTV

The incident occurred on February 2 around 10:30 pm. CCTV footage shows a woman entering a lift with a suitcase, followed by a man carrying a bundle of gas-filled balloons in a plastic bag. Moments later, as another man entered, a sudden blast erupted, forcing all three to scramble for safety.

Himani Gagan Tapriya (21) sustained injuries to her right hand, neck and stomach, while delivery boy Raju Kumar Mahato (32) also suffered burns. Tapriya, from Surat, had just arrived in the city to visit her aunt when the incident occurred.

Negligence case registered

Based on her complaint, Goregaon police registered a negligence case against shop owner Tripurari Jaiswal (40), a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Andheri West, under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and served him a notice.

A Goregaon police official said, “The balloons were ordered by a building resident, Arpit Jain, for a family birthday. Tapriya has filed a complaint stating that no safety measures were provided to the delivery person and that the incident occurred due to the shop owner’s negligent and reckless conduct, after which a case was registered against Jaiswal.”

Fire officials warn of serious risk

A senior fire official said, “Carrying gas-filled balloons in a lift is extremely dangerous, as they can ignite from static electricity, sparks or friction in a confined, poorly ventilated space. Hydrogen-filled balloons can cause instant fireballs, resulting in severe burns.

“Under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, and associated safety guidelines, any activity that endangers occupants of a high-rise building — specifically transporting flammable gas such as gas-filled balloons or cooking cylinders in a passenger lift — is strictly prohibited.”

