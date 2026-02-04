 Mumbai News: Police Constable Injured After Being Knocked Off Lower Parel Bridge In Collision With Tempo
Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 02:06 AM IST
A police constable was injured after falling off a bridge when a tempo rammed into his two-wheeler on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel on Tuesday evening. | File Photo

Mumbai: A police constable was injured after falling off a bridge when a tempo rammed into his two-wheeler on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel on Tuesday evening.

Details of the Crash

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 6.25 pm on the Dutta Nalawade Bridge, where Constable Ankit Surve, who is attached to the Bandra police station, was travelling on his motorcycle(MH-14-MB-3799). According to preliminary information, the pickup tempo (MH-03-EG-4397) coming from the opposite direction allegedly developed a sudden mechanical fault and swerved abruptly in the middle of the road.

Mumbai News: Security Guard Booked For Stealing Rolex Watches And ₹12 Lakh Cash From Employer’s...
The tempo crashed into Surve’s motorcycle, causing him to lose balance and fall directly off the bridge. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors said that fortunately, he did not sustain any serious injuries.

Police Action

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the N. M. Joshi Marg police station. Police have registered the case and detained the tempo driver for further investigation.

