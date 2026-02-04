Mumbai News: Security Guard Booked For Stealing Rolex Watches And ₹12 Lakh Cash From Employer’s Bags In Malabar Hill

A security guard has been booked by the Malabar Hill Police for allegedly stealing a bag containing three Rolex watches and ₹12 lakh in cash from a residential building in Malabar Hill. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A security guard has been booked by the Malabar Hill Police for allegedly stealing a bag containing three Rolex watches and ₹12 lakh in cash from a residential building in Malabar Hill.

About the Case

According to the complaint filed by Pramod Kesharam Purohit (37), a resident of Gundavali, Andheri (East), the incident took place at Kalpavruksha Building on Ridge Road, where he works as a manager for businessman Ashok Gajera.

Police said that on January 28, Gajera’s wife had packed six bags containing valuables to be sent to her brother, who resides in Santacruz (East). The bags were handed over to their driver, Manoj Yadav, for delivery. However, since Gajera's wife was unavailable that day, he informed the driver that he would collect the bags personally from Kalpavruksha Building the following day. The bags were temporarily kept in the room of a building housekeeping staff member.

Guard Vanishes

On January 29, Gajera's Wife arrived to collect the luggage. Five bags were loaded into his vehicle, while one bag had been kept in the room of the building’s security guard, Ramdev Dashrath Singh, who was reportedly out for lunch at the time. Gajera's Wife was told the remaining bag would be handed over once the guard returned.

However, Ramdev Singh did not return and remained unreachable. Repeated attempts to contact him over the next two days failed, and his phone was found switched off. Suspecting foul play, the complainant later discovered that one bag containing valuables was missing. The stolen bag allegedly contained three Rolex watches worth approximately ₹5 lakh and ₹12 lakh in cash, taking the total value of the stolen property to ₹17 lakh.

Police Action

Police identified the accused as Ramdev Dashrath Singh, a native of Samastipur district in Bihar, who was employed as a security guard at the building. He allegedly fled after stealing the bag. Based on the complaint, Malabar Hill Police have registered an FIR of theft against the accused and launched a search to trace him. Further investigation is underway.

