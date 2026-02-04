IndiGo Aircraft Wingtip Collides With Air India Plane At Mumbai’s CSMIA, Passengers Safe Despite Damage

IndiGo Aircraft's Wingtip Collides With Air India Aircraft At Mumbai CSMIA Airport, Passengers Safe Although Aircraft Suffer Damages |

Mumbai: The wingtips of two Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Air India and IndiGo collided at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Tuesday evening. All the passengers disembarked safely as both the aircraft suffered damages, causing a delay to the outbound Air India flight.

Taxiway Collision Details

Passengers on two scheduled commercial flights were left in a state of fear when the wings of their aircraft scraped with each other at CSMIA around 7pm on Tuesday. The Air India aircraft, registered as VT-TYV, was operating flight AI-2732 to Coimbatore and was waiting on the taxiway prior to the take–off when the IndiGo aircraft, registered as VT- IFV, scraped its wingtip with the Air India aircraft while taxiing upon landing from Hyderabad while operating flight 6E-791.

No Injuries Reported

Sources said that none of the passengers on both the flights suffered any injuries although the wingtips suffered minor damage. The passengers were asked to disembark from both the flights, causing delay to the outgoing Air India flight to Coimbatore. Both the carriers subsequently grounded the aircraft, carried out maintenance inspections and informed the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the incident.

Air India Response

Air India said that its ground teams were making alternative arrangements to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest. “Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this event. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” said a spokesperson of the airline.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also DGCA Silence On December 2025 Data Sparks Industry Anxiety Following Indigo Crisis

Also Watch:

IndiGo Statement Issued

A spokesperson from IndiGo stated, “In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority.”

According to DGCA, the Air India aircraft was taxying from C1 towards M4 for departure, whilst the IndiGo aircraft was taxying on arrival and joining B1. During taxiing, the right wing tips of both aircraft touched each other. The regulator said that its officials from the Mumbai office had reached the site and both aircraft returned to their respective bays for inspection.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/