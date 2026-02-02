 DGCA Silence On December 2025 Data Sparks Industry Anxiety Following Indigo Crisis
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDGCA Silence On December 2025 Data Sparks Industry Anxiety Following Indigo Crisis

DGCA Silence On December 2025 Data Sparks Industry Anxiety Following Indigo Crisis

India’s aviation sector faces uncertainty as DGCA delays releasing December 2025 statistics, amid IndiGo’s record 5,689 flight cancellations affecting over 9 lakh passengers. The delay raises concerns over operational transparency, market reshuffling, and potential airline profiteering during one of the worst domestic aviation crises in recent years.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
DGCA | File Pic

Concerns are mounting within the Indian aviation sector as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) continues to delay the release of the December 2025 civil aviation statistics. The delay has raised eyebrows among industry analysts and passenger rights groups, as December was the setting for one of the most significant operational meltdowns in the history of Indian domestic travel, centered on the country’s largest carrier IndiGo.

Monthly reports track airline health
The DGCA releases a monthly report of domestic air traffic, which includes passenger growth, passenger load factor, cancellations, airline-wise and airport-wise on-time performance, market share, passenger complaints and revenue of airlines. These reports are the "gold standard" for measuring airline health in India and are published by the 20th of the following month but the data for December is yet to be published as on February 2.

Previous years’ data punctual
Notably, the data for December 2023 was released by DGCA on January 15, 2024 and similarly, the data for December 2024 was released by January 23, 2025. Although the data for August and September 2025 was delayed for a month, the work was on track with the October data being released on November 28. Similarly, the November 2025 data was also released on December 26.

IndiGo crisis hits industry
The December 2025 data becomes very crucial for the industry as it saw one of the worst operational crises of any Indian airline. IndiGo, which commands a dominant market share of over 60%, faced a catastrophic scheduling crisis in early December 2025 as it cancelled 5,689 flights in the month, affecting over 9 lakh passengers.

FPJ Shorts
Assam News: Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil & Lurinjyoti Push Unity, But Seat-Sharing Hurdle Looms For 2026
Assam News: Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil & Lurinjyoti Push Unity, But Seat-Sharing Hurdle Looms For 2026
Raj Thackeray Rules Out MNS Support To BJP In BMC
Raj Thackeray Rules Out MNS Support To BJP In BMC
CIDCO Cracks Down On Corruption, Encroachments, And Fire Emergencies Across Navi Mumbai In 2025
CIDCO Cracks Down On Corruption, Encroachments, And Fire Emergencies Across Navi Mumbai In 2025
Maharashtra To Form Expert Task Force To Tackle Rising Digital Addiction Among Children
Maharashtra To Form Expert Task Force To Tackle Rising Digital Addiction Among Children

Pilot fatigue rules blamed
The crisis was primarily triggered by the airline's failure to transition to new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules mandated by the DGCA. These rules, designed to mitigate pilot fatigue, significantly increased mandatory rest periods and reduced the number of night landings permitted per crew member.

Read Also
Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central 7-Storey Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties...
article-image

Also Watch:

Industry speculates on delay
Failure to release the data has led to concerns and speculations among the industry insiders. "The delay is unusual. Usually, these numbers are out by the middle of the following month. By withholding December's data, the scale of the disruption and how much it benefited competitors like Air India and Akasa Air, remains speculative rather than official,” said an executive of an Indian airline.

Investigation may be ongoing
Sources suggest the delay may be due to the sheer volume of data being scrutinised. The DGCA is also investigating whether airlines engaged in "crisis profiteering" by hiking fares five-to-ten-fold during the IndiGo shortage. Until these numbers are released, the full extent of the damage to passenger confidence and the reshuffling of the Indian aviation hierarchy remains a matter of debate.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DGCA Silence On December 2025 Data Sparks Industry Anxiety Following Indigo Crisis
DGCA Silence On December 2025 Data Sparks Industry Anxiety Following Indigo Crisis
Assam News: Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil & Lurinjyoti Push Unity, But Seat-Sharing Hurdle Looms For 2026
Assam News: Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil & Lurinjyoti Push Unity, But Seat-Sharing Hurdle Looms For 2026
PM Modi, President Donald Trump Agree On Trade Deal; Reciprocal US Tariff Reduced From 25% To 18%
PM Modi, President Donald Trump Agree On Trade Deal; Reciprocal US Tariff Reduced From 25% To 18%
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of EC Meet, Alleges Humiliation By Chief Election...
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of EC Meet, Alleges Humiliation By Chief Election...
VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Delhi Police Harassment Of Bengali Families At Banga...
VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Delhi Police Harassment Of Bengali Families At Banga...