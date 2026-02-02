Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai Central Residential Building, Operations Launched; No Casualties Reported |

A fire broke out on the second floor of a ground plus seven storey residential building in the Mumbai Central area on Monday evening, prompting an immediate emergency response from multiple civic agencies. However, no casualties have been reported yet.

Fire reported in the evening

The incident was reported to the Mumbai fire brigade control room at around 5.40 pm. The fire occurred at Kailash Apartments, a residential building located opposite City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central.

Soon after receiving the alert, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to assess the situation and initiate firefighting operations.

Emergency services deployed

Along with the fire brigade, teams from the Mumbai Police, the 108 ambulance service, the BEST electricity supply department and local ward staff were also deployed at the location. Coordinated efforts were undertaken to control the blaze and ensure the safety of residents living in the building.

Firefighting operations were launched immediately after the arrival of emergency teams. Officials focused on containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to other floors of the building.

Fire confined to second floor

The fire was confined to the second floor of the residential structure. Efforts were made to secure the affected area while maintaining safety measures for residents in the remaining parts of the building.

There was no immediate information available on the extent of damage caused by the fire at the time of reporting.

Cause under investigation

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known. Officials said further details would emerge after a thorough inspection of the site.

Emergency services remained at the location for some time to ensure the situation was fully under control and that there was no risk of reignition.