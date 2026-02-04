Trombay Police Book Man For Unauthorized Mosque Loudspeaker Use And Posting Video On Social Media

The Trombay police have registered a case against Akbar Hussain Shafi Hussain alias Raju Batla for allegedly violating the conditions of permission granted for installing loudspeakers at a mosque in the Cheeta Camp area of Trombay. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Trombay police have registered a case against Akbar Hussain Shafi Hussain alias Raju Batla for allegedly violating the conditions of permission granted for installing loudspeakers at a mosque in the Cheeta Camp area of Trombay. The accused is also charged with posting a video of the alleged illegal loudspeaker use on his Instagram account.

Video Evidence

According to the FIR filed by Police Constable Bapurao Shivaling Uglamugle, who is attached to the Trombay police station as a Meal Special, a video was noticed on February 1 on the Instagram account of the accused. The video allegedly showed Ahuja company sound speakers installed in the Cheeta Camp area, with the sound of Azaan being played through them.

Acting on the information, a police team visited Cheeta Camp and found an Ahuja speaker installed at the location. Police also learned that other speakers installed in the area had been removed before their arrival by an individual identified as Wakar. When police contacted Raju Batla and asked whether he had obtained official permission from the authorities to install the speakers, he failed to provide any details.

Read Also Oshiwara Altercation Escalates: Man Accused Of Trying To Run Over Woman With Car After Dispute

Past Warnings Ignored

Police investigation revealed that the accused had installed loudspeakers and horns in and around the mosque in violation of prescribed rules and conditions. Senior Police Inspector Ruta Nemlekar of the Trombay police station had earlier issued verbal instructions to the accused regarding compliance with noise pollution regulations.

Raju Batla was also properly informed about the provisions of the Noise Regulation Act, police powers, and relevant court orders. However, despite repeated warnings, the accused allegedly continued to install loudspeakers in an unauthorized manner.

The police seized the Ahuja speaker under a panchnama and registered a case against Raju Batla under Sections 223, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/