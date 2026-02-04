 Oshiwara Altercation Escalates: Man Accused Of Trying To Run Over Woman With Car After Dispute
A shocking incident was reported at a building in Oshiwara, Andheri West, where a man allegedly tried to run over a woman with his car after an argument. The victim, Diana, claimed she was being harassed by the accused, Mohammad Sheikh, who also threatened to throw acid. Police have registered a complaint and launched an investigation.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 02:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light at the gate of Arena Building in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area in Andheri West, where a man allegedly attempted to run over a woman with his car following a heated dispute.

Background of Harassment

According to information received, the victim, identified as Diana, had been allegedly facing repeated harassment from a resident of the same building, Mohammad Sheikh. The matter led to a confrontation between the two at the building gate.

During the argument, Sheikh allegedly threatened to throw acid on Diana’s face. The situation escalated when, in a fit of anger, the woman slapped him. Enraged by this, the accused allegedly tried to run his car over her.

The victim later approached the Oshiwara Police Station and lodged a complaint regarding the incident. Police are further investigating the matter.

