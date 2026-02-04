Maharashtra News: Shaktipeeth Expressway Realigned After Farmers’ Protest, Cost Jumps By ₹15,000 Crore

Shaktipeeth Expressway Realigned After Farmers’ Protest, Cost Jumps By ₹15,000 Crore | Representational Image

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has revised the alignment of the state government’s ambitious Shaktipeeth Expressway following strong opposition from farmers in Kolhapur district. The change has resulted in a Rs15,000 crore increase in the project cost, taking the total estimated expenditure from Rs 86,000 crore to Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

Kolhapur Talukas Excluded

The revised alignment excludes large portions of Kagal and Hatkanangale talukas, where resistance to land acquisition was particularly intense. With the new alignment, the expressway will now pass through 13 districts instead of the earlier 12, contributing to the sharp rise in cost.

Route And Proposal Status

The Shaktipeeth Expressway is proposed to connect Pavanar in Wardha district to Patradevi in Goa. Farmers in Kolhapur had strongly opposed land acquisition for the project, prompting the state government, ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, to assure changes in the project’s alignment. Accordingly, MSRDC has submitted a revised proposal to the state government, which is currently under scrutiny by the Public Works Department at the Mantralaya.

New Route Details

As per the original plan, the expressway was to pass through Karvir, Shirol, Hatkanangale and Kagal talukas in Kolhapur district. However, due to protests, most parts of Hatkanangale and Kagal have now been excluded. The revised route will instead pass through Karvir, Bhudargad, Ajra and Chandgad, and connect to Sawantwadi taluka in Sindhudurg district, a senior Public Works Department official said on Tuesday.

Districts Covered Expanded

According to the updated proposal, the expressway will pass through Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Beed, Dharashiv, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts. The new alignment also includes Man and Khatav talukas in Satara district.

Villages And Land Impact

Due to these changes, the expressway will now pass through 395 villages instead of 350, requiring land acquisition of around 8,500 hectares. The length of the expressway will increase from 802 km to 856 km. Land acquisition work has already begun in areas where the alignment remains unchanged, the official added.

Funding And Measurements

The entire cost of land acquisition will be borne by the state government, which is expected to raise loans for the purpose. Joint land measurement has been completed in 146 out of the 395 villages.

Pilgrimage Connectivity Goal

The Shaktipeeth Expressway aims to connect major religious destinations, including Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur, Tuljapur in Dharashiv, and Mahur in Nanded.

