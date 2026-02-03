Kalani Camp Regains Grip On Ulhasnagar Civic Body As Ashwini Nikam Elected Mayor Unopposed, Mahayuti Alliance Reshapes Local Power Equations

The political landscape of Ulhasnagar has once again witnessed the return of the Kalani era, with the influential Kalani-backed candidates successfully re-establishing control over the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC). |

Ulhasnagar: The political landscape of Ulhasnagar has once again witnessed the return of the Kalani era, with the influential Kalani-backed candidates successfully re-establishing control over the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC). In a significant political development, Ashwini Kamlesh Nikam, a close associate of the Kalani family and wife of Kamlesh Nikam, was elected Mayor unopposed. She contested on a Shiv Sena ticket and emerged victorious against BJP-backed contenders.

First-Time Corporator Becomes Mayor

Ashwini Nikam, who has been elected as a corporator for the first time, is considered a trusted member of the Kalani camp and is believed to be close to former MLA Suresh alias Pappu Kalani and Omi Kalani. Alongside her, BJP’s Amar Lund was elected Deputy Mayor, marking an unexpected political alignment between long-standing rivals.

The elections for both Mayor and Deputy Mayor concluded unopposed, as only one nomination was filed for each post. The official declaration was made on Tuesday in the presence of Ratnagiri District Collector Manoj Jindal, who served as the election officer.

Pre-Poll Rivalry and Political Irony

While the ruling arrangement is being termed a Mahayuti, political observers point out the irony of the situation. The Kalani group, which had publicly distanced itself from the BJP ahead of the civic elections, had announced a “friendship alliance” with Shiv Sena and categorically ruled out any tie-up with the BJP. During the campaign, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had indirectly appealed to voters to support the BJP to curb alleged lawlessness in the city, while Omi Kalani had repeatedly asserted that the BJP would be defeated in Ulhasnagar.

However, political compulsions at the cusp of power have brought Shiv Sena, BJP and the Kalani-backed leadership together to form the civic administration. Once bitter opponents who traded sharp barbs during the campaign are now expected to jointly govern the city.

Weak Opposition in Municipal Corporation

The Mahayuti experiment, implemented across Maharashtra, has thus found a reflection in Ulhasnagar as well. With this alliance in place, the municipal corporation has effectively been left without a strong opposition. Out of a total of 78 corporators, as many as 77 have aligned with the ruling side, leaving negligible space for dissent within the House.

As per the current strength in the UMC, Shiv Sena has 36 corporators, BJP 37, Sai Party one, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi two, Congress one, and one independent corporator.

Following her election, the entire Kalani family made a ceremonial appearance at the municipal headquarters to congratulate the new Mayor. Former MLA Suresh alias Pappu Kalani, Omi Kalani, former Mayor Pancham Kalani, and corporator Seema Kalani were present, underlining the enduring influence of the Kalani family in Ulhasnagar politics.

