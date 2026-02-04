Former US Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton To Attend Mumbai Climate Week 2026 As Chief Guest, Global Climate Leaders To Join Summit

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be the chief guest at Mumbai Climate Week 2026, which will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre from February 17 to 19, sources from the planning team said. | File Pic

Mumbai: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be the chief guest at Mumbai Climate Week 2026, which will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre from February 17 to 19, sources from the planning team said. MCW is India’s first major city-led initiative aimed at accelerating climate action, and is inspired by the New York City Climate Week framework.

Event Dates and Venue

“Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) is modelled on Climate Week NYC, which is organised by the Climate Group. Clinton’s foundation funds the Climate Group. Hillary Clinton will be one of the chief guests for MCW. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the event on February 17,” the official said.

The MCW is hosted by Project Mumbai in partnership with the Maharashtra government’s Department of Environment and Climate Change, with support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. In October last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Mumbai will host Climate Week 2026, a global platform that will focus on strengthening urban resilience in the Global South by linking policy-making with grassroots action.

The three-day summit will bring together delegates from over 30 countries, including climate experts, policymakers, civil society representatives, and youth leaders, to develop practical strategies for tackling climate change. The event will focus on three themes: food systems, energy transition, and urban resilience, examined through the lenses of justice, innovation, and funding.

State Government Partnership

Key partners include the Climate Group, the organisation behind Climate Week NYC, along with UNICEF, the Rainmatter Foundation, and the National Gallery of Modern Art. The summit will follow a hub-and-spoke model, linking high-level policy deliberations at the central venue with satellite events across Mumbai, such as exhibitions, film screenings, and community workshops.

MCW will be India’s first platform dedicated to accelerating climate action, empowering Mumbai, India, and the Global South to develop transformative, citizen-driven climate action. The main agenda for the three-days will be dedicated to ‘curated climate conversations and solutions.’

Innovation Challenge

National Stock Exchange, which also extended its partnership for MCW, had launched an Innovation Challenge, a flagship platform designed to identify, evaluate, and accelerate high-impact climate solutions aligned with India’s sustainable development priorities. On February 19, the ‘Winner Presentations and Investor Speed Seeding’ session will be held, marking the end of MCW.

The schedule of events and panellists for the first-of-its-kind MCW will be officially announced by CM Devendra Fadnavis. The schedule was expected to be announced last week; however, due to state mourning followed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's demise, the official announcement was postponed.

