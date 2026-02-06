 Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund

Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund

Thane Railway Police registered a molestation case after a 30-year-old woman alleged an elderly man made obscene gestures towards her while she was travelling in the ladies’ compartment between Dadar and Mulund. The accused fled at Mulund station. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest him.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
An elderly man allegedly made obscene gestures and outraged the modesty of a woman passenger while she was travelling in the ladies’ compartment between Dadar and Mulund railway stations. | File Pic

Mumbai: An elderly man allegedly made obscene gestures and outraged the modesty of a woman passenger while she was travelling in the ladies’ compartment between Dadar and Mulund railway stations. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Complaint Filed

Based on the woman’s (30) complaint, the Thane Railway Police have registered a case of molestation against the unidentified accused. The incident came to light after the complainant approached the railway police and narrated the sequence of events. Taking the matter seriously, the railway police registered an FIR under relevant sections for outraging modesty.

According to police, the woman had boarded a Thane-bound local train from Dadar station on Tuesday. As she was seated and looking at her mobile phone, she noticed that the compartment adjacent to the ladies’ coach was the general compartment. During the journey, she observed an elderly man standing there who allegedly began making obscene gestures towards her.

FPJ Shorts
'Thu Hai Tum Par': MP Teacher Abandons Elderly Mother At Station; Heartbreaking Video Of Distressed Woman Triggers Concern Online- Watch
'Thu Hai Tum Par': MP Teacher Abandons Elderly Mother At Station; Heartbreaking Video Of Distressed Woman Triggers Concern Online- Watch
Valentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From Rose Day To Kiss Day
Valentine's Week 2026 Is Here! Check Out This Romantic Calendar & Full List Of Important Days From Rose Day To Kiss Day
'Creating Panic For Monetary Gains': Delhi 800+ Missing Case Turns Out To Be Paid Promotion For Mardaani 3, Police Vows Strict Action
'Creating Panic For Monetary Gains': Delhi 800+ Missing Case Turns Out To Be Paid Promotion For Mardaani 3, Police Vows Strict Action
RBI To Introduce Derivatives On Credit Indices & Total Return Swaps On Corporate Bonds To Boost Bond Market
RBI To Introduce Derivatives On Credit Indices & Total Return Swaps On Corporate Bonds To Boost Bond Market
Read Also
Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock
article-image

Escape at Mulund

As the train reached Mulund station, the woman stepped down and went towards the adjacent compartment in an attempt to identify the accused. However, taking advantage of the crowd, the man fled from the spot.

Railway police have collected CCTV footage from the station premises and launched a search to trace the accused. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the man had also alighted at Mulund station.

The railway police said that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest. The probe in the case has now been transferred to the Kurla Railway Police for further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock
Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock
Two Arrested In Separate Molestation Cases In Mumbai, Including POCSO Case Involving Minor
Two Arrested In Separate Molestation Cases In Mumbai, Including POCSO Case Involving Minor
Mumbai This Weekend: Mumbai's Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo, Last 3 Days Of Kala Ghoda Arts...
Mumbai This Weekend: Mumbai's Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo, Last 3 Days Of Kala Ghoda Arts...