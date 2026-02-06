Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund

An elderly man allegedly made obscene gestures and outraged the modesty of a woman passenger while she was travelling in the ladies’ compartment between Dadar and Mulund railway stations. | File Pic

Mumbai: An elderly man allegedly made obscene gestures and outraged the modesty of a woman passenger while she was travelling in the ladies’ compartment between Dadar and Mulund railway stations. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Complaint Filed

Based on the woman’s (30) complaint, the Thane Railway Police have registered a case of molestation against the unidentified accused. The incident came to light after the complainant approached the railway police and narrated the sequence of events. Taking the matter seriously, the railway police registered an FIR under relevant sections for outraging modesty.

According to police, the woman had boarded a Thane-bound local train from Dadar station on Tuesday. As she was seated and looking at her mobile phone, she noticed that the compartment adjacent to the ladies’ coach was the general compartment. During the journey, she observed an elderly man standing there who allegedly began making obscene gestures towards her.

Escape at Mulund

As the train reached Mulund station, the woman stepped down and went towards the adjacent compartment in an attempt to identify the accused. However, taking advantage of the crowd, the man fled from the spot.

Railway police have collected CCTV footage from the station premises and launched a search to trace the accused. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the man had also alighted at Mulund station.

The railway police said that efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest. The probe in the case has now been transferred to the Kurla Railway Police for further investigation.

