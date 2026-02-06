 Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock

Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock

Traffic chaos returned to the Mumbai–Pune Expressway on Friday morning after a vehicle broke down near Bhor Ghat, just hours after a 32-hour jam was cleared. Long queues formed between Amrutanjan Bridge and Khalapur toll plaza. CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry, while commuters slammed repeated failures in traffic management

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Fresh Traffic Jam Hits Mumbai–Pune Expressway at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock | Sourced

Mumbai: Just hours after traffic was restored on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway following a massive 32-hour gridlock, commuters were once again caught in long queues on Friday morning, February 6, after a vehicle broke down near Bhor Ghat.

The fresh disruption brought movement to a near standstill in the early hours, with several vehicles stranded on the ghat stretch. Officials said traffic conditions would only improve once the affected vehicles were cleared and the route was fully opened.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, long lines of vehicles were seen between the Amrutanjan Bridge and the Khalapur Toll Plaza. The situation was particularly slow in the Khopoli belt.

This news comes a day after authorities cleared a prolonged traffic jam that had stretched for nearly 32 hours on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The earlier gridlock had left thousands of commuters stranded, triggering criticism over traffic management on one of the state’s busiest corridors.

FPJ Shorts
Sushi Masterclass, Book Launch By Vir Das & An Evening Walk Inside Mumbai's Elphinstone College: Here What You Can Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Today
Sushi Masterclass, Book Launch By Vir Das & An Evening Walk Inside Mumbai's Elphinstone College: Here What You Can Attend At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Today
H5N1 Bird Flu Scare In Chennai: Hundreds Of Crow Found Dead Across City; Govt Issues Advisory
H5N1 Bird Flu Scare In Chennai: Hundreds Of Crow Found Dead Across City; Govt Issues Advisory
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released; Here's How To Download
GNDU Semester Results 2026 Released; Here's How To Download

Commuters have taken to X (formally Twitter), to complain about the congestion on the ghat. With one user, Inder Anand, saying ‘Mumbai Pune expressway 4th day today and Ghat is still jammed....we are in the stone age looks like.... it's 6th Feb.’

In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report with recommendations to prevent similar disruptions in the near future.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also reviewed the situation and instructed officials to draw up an emergency traffic management plan, while speeding up work on the long-pending missing link project.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray criticised the administration, saying commuters had suffered greatly while authorities only announced another inquiry. Referring to repeated incidents on the expressway, he questioned whether the government would learn from past mistakes.

Read Also
Mumbai–Pune Expressway Jammed For Hours After Propylene Gas Tanker Accident
article-image

Furthermore, Thackeray said that halting traffic after a tanker overturned on February 3 was a necessary safety step, but added that the administration should have had a system in place to clear the road swiftly and minimise disruption.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock
Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock
Two Arrested In Separate Molestation Cases In Mumbai, Including POCSO Case Involving Minor
Two Arrested In Separate Molestation Cases In Mumbai, Including POCSO Case Involving Minor
Mumbai This Weekend: Mumbai's Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo, Last 3 Days Of Kala Ghoda Arts...
Mumbai This Weekend: Mumbai's Flower Festival At Byculla Zoo, Last 3 Days Of Kala Ghoda Arts...
Mumbai Train Update: Locals Between Goregaon & CSMT Halted For Next Three Months Due To Demolition...
Mumbai Train Update: Locals Between Goregaon & CSMT Halted For Next Three Months Due To Demolition...