 Bombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested

Bombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested

A death recorded as suicide in Mumbai’s Saki Naka in October 2024 has become a court-monitored murder probe after the Bombay High Court flagged police lapses and forensic findings suggested strangulation before hanging. Four people, including the woman’s husband, have been arrested.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
What was initially recorded as a case of suicide at the Saki naka Police Station in October 2024 has now turned into a court-monitored murder investigation, after the Bombay High Court flagged serious lapses in the early handling of the death of Geeta alias Narangi Chaudhary, 34. | Representational Image

Mumbai: What was initially recorded as a case of suicide at the Saki naka Police Station in October 2024 has now turned into a court-monitored murder investigation, after the Bombay High Court flagged serious lapses in the early handling of the death of Geeta alias Narangi Chaudhary, 34.

Death in 2024

Geeta, a Sakinaka resident, was declared dead by hanging on October 14, 2024. Her family, however, consistently maintained that she was strangled and that visible injury marks were ignored by the police. More than a year later, four people, including her husband Sakaram Chaudhary, 35, have been arrested following the court’s intervention and forensic findings that questioned the suicide theory.

Geeta, a Sakinaka resident, was declared dead by hanging on October 14, 2024. Her family, however, consistently maintained that she was strangled and that visible injury marks were ignored by the police. More than a year later, four people, including her husband Sakaram Chaudhary, 35, have been arrested following the court’s intervention and forensic Dinesh Banaram, Geeta’s brother, told FPJ, “The police ignored the injury marks and registered only an Accidental Death Report. We repeatedly told them it was a murder, but the police ignored our claims because the accused's uncle, Rajaram Chaudhary, is allegedly close to some police personnel. He even showed us aphotograph with a senior officer on his mobile display and status.”

FPJ Shorts
Rose Day Is Tomorrow On February 7: Should You Gift Your Girlfriend Red, Pink Or Yellow Roses? Find Out The Meaning Behind Each Colour
Rose Day Is Tomorrow On February 7: Should You Gift Your Girlfriend Red, Pink Or Yellow Roses? Find Out The Meaning Behind Each Colour
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 6, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Victory Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 6, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Victory Sambad Morning Friday Weekly Draw
Union HM Amit Shah Launches Cooperative-Led ‘Bharat Taxi’, National Rollout Planned In Three Years
Union HM Amit Shah Launches Cooperative-Led ‘Bharat Taxi’, National Rollout Planned In Three Years
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Flags Risks Of Online Gaming As Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Incident Raises Concern
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Flags Risks Of Online Gaming As Ghaziabad Triple Suicide Incident Raises Concern

He added, “My sister’s husband, Sakaram, ran a hardware shop near the Sakinaka police station. After the court’s intervention, the police arrested four individuals.”

Zero FIR Filed

Dinesh further said the initial investigation was handled by Assistant Police Officer Vishwanath Dhavane, later transferred to Sapna Ksheersagar. Sunil Yadav is the Senior Police Inspector of Sakinaka Police Station. “Th ese officers initially refused to file an FIR, so we lodged a Zero FIR in Rajasthan, our native place. A second postmortem was later conducted at JJ Hospital,” he said.

The family questioned why the same police team continued to handle the case until the HC intervened. Dinesh alleged that the officers involved in the initial probe remain in service and that no departmental action has been taken. He said the DCP infor med him that an internal inqu iry into the lapses is underway. FPJ attempted to contact Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10, but received no response.

Read Also
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
article-image

No Action Yet

According to Geeta’s father, Achlaram Bhanaram, she appe ared cheerful on the day of the incident. By evening, the family was infor med that she had allegedly hanged herself. However, wh en they saw her body, they noticed distinct ligature marks and scratch injuries on her neck.

Her parents, residents of Desuri in Rajasthan, lodged a Zero FIR for murder there, which was transferred to Sakinaka on October 18, 2024.

Geeta’s body was exhumed three months later and sent to JJ Hospital for a second postmortem. A forensic team re portedly opined that the presence of two ligature marks indicated possible strangulation followed by hanging.

Social activist and criminal lawyer Abha Singh said the case reflected “a grave breakdown of criminal justice.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested
Bombay HC Flags Police Lapses As Sakinaka ‘Suicide’ Case Turns Murder Probe, Husband Arrested
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Midnight Horror! Man Drags Woman On Empty Road In Sambhajinagar, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
Mumbai Crime: Elderly Man Booked For Molesting Woman In Ladies’ Coach Between Dadar And Mulund
Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock
Mumbai–Pune Expressway: Fresh Traffic Jam at Bhor Ghat After Massive 32-Hour Gridlock
Two Arrested In Separate Molestation Cases In Mumbai, Including POCSO Case Involving Minor
Two Arrested In Separate Molestation Cases In Mumbai, Including POCSO Case Involving Minor