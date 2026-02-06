Viral Video: Policeman Forced To Do Sit-Ups In Mumbai's Bandra After Allegedly Hitting A Dog

Defence Brat Instagram Page

Mumbai: A 48-second viral video shared by Instagram user 'Defence Brat' has surfaced online, showing a police officer being made to do sit-ups in Mumbai’s Bandra after he allegedly hit a dog with his police stick. According to the audio heard in the clip, the dog was badly injured following the incident.

Have you seen Policeman doing sit ups? It happens in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/HzOIy9vcmd — Defence Brat (@DefenceBrat) February 6, 2026

In the viral video, a crowd can be seen gathered around the police officer at Bandra Bandstand late in the evening. Two men are heard yelling at him, warning him about the consequences if the dog’s condition worsens. One of them is heard saying in anger, “If anything happens to him, action will be taken against you. I am warning you, so you better start praying that nothing happens to him.”

Soon after, the same man is seen instructing the police officer to do sit-ups while making him repeat certain lines as a form of apology. As the officer performs the sit-ups, he is heard repeating the following statements:



“I will not raise my hands on a dog.”

“I will not misuse the privileges of my uniform.”



The officer continues to repeat each sentence as instructed by the men present at the spot. The crowd around them watches the incident unfold, with several people recording the scene on their phones.



Towards the end of the clip, the police officer is seen touching the feet of the men, apologising to them. The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users.



While some people have expressed anger over the alleged assault on the dog, others have raised concerns over the manner in which the police officer was confronted and publicly humiliated. There has been no official statement from the police regarding the incident so far.

