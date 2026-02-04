Viral Videos Show Locals From Pimpri-Chinchwad & Maval Step In To Help Stranded Drivers As Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock Continues | WATCH

Viral Videos Show Locals From Pimpri-Chinchwad & Maval Step In To Help Stranded Drivers As Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock Continues | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: As the traffic paralysis on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway continues for over 24 hours, local residents have stepped forward to assist stranded commuters. For some time in the afternoon, the congestion was even stretching up to Mukai Chowk in Kiwale, Pimpri-Chinchwad, which is nearly 50 kilometres away from Lonavala. Kiwale is the starting point of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from the Pune side.

With thousands of vehicles stuck across long stretches of the highway, residents from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maval tehsil, and adjoining rural pockets have begun providing voluntary assistance to people trapped in their cars since Tuesday evening. This includes food packages, water and other necessary things.

Locals are using personal transport such as motorcycles and scooters to navigate through jammed sections and reach stranded families along the Expressway as well as interior roads in Maval tehsil and parts of Raigad district. The same is also being done on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway. These locals are helping the Pune Rural Police Force as well.

According to available details from Kiwale and nearby areas, volunteers have been distributing drinking water and food packets and offering basic help to elderly passengers, children, and patients travelling for medical reasons. In several cases, locals were seen coordinating with police personnel to identify vehicles that had been stationary for extended periods.

The situation worsened through Wednesday as traffic spilt over into residential and service roads along the expressway. Several commuters reported being stuck for more than 16 to 20 hours, with minimal vehicle movement for the last 24 hours. This has left commuters with almost no access to food, water, or restroom facilities.

The massive backlog was triggered by a chemical tanker accident near the Adoshi Tunnel near Khopoli in Raigad district on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm. This forced authorities to suspend traffic due to safety concerns. While controlled movement has been attempted intermittently, the sheer volume of vehicles has resulted in congestion spreading far beyond the ghat section.

Residents assisting stranded commuters said they were motivated by humanitarian concerns as the crisis extended deeper into the Pune district. Authorities have continued to appeal to motorists to avoid the Expressway and use alternative routes until normal traffic flow is restored.