 All-India Medical Literature & Culture Conference To Celebrate ‘Pride Of Marathi’ In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The national-level conference will take place at Manthan Hall, MIT Engineering College, Beed Bypass Road, and aims to present a unique confluence of the medical profession with Marathi literature, art and cultural values

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 07:24 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first-ever All India Medical Literature and Culture Conference, themed “Pride of Marathi – Language, Service and Culture”, will be held on Feb 14 and 15, 2026, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The national-level conference will take place at Manthan Hall, MIT Engineering College, Beed Bypass Road, and aims to present a unique confluence of the medical profession with Marathi literature, art and cultural values.

According to the organisers, the conference will bring together doctors, writers, artists, students and Marathi language enthusiasts on a common platform, highlighting cultural sensitivity and literary creativity within the medical fraternity.

The first day’s programme will feature student-centric competitions including painting, essay writing and elocution, along with a felicitation ceremony, Indian Medical Association (IMA) flag hoisting, a book procession (Granth Dindi), a creative writing conference, a Marathi ghazal sammelan, a poets’ meet and a drama performance.

District Collector Deelip Swami, Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar, renowned ghazal poet MB Chavan and Sahitya Akademi member Narendra Pathak, along with other distinguished dignitaries, are expected to be present.

On the concluding day, programmes will include an interactive session with noted filmmaker and writer Mangesh Hadawale, an interview with eminent writer Arvind Jagtap and a panel discussion.

The inaugural session will be conducted by celebrated novelist Vishwas Patil, while the conference will be presided over by Padma Shri Dr Jabbar Patel, noted paediatrician and acclaimed filmmaker.

