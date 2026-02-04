Mumbai–Pune Expressway Traffic Chaos: Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Govt, Calls It 'Beyond Absurd' |

Mumbai: Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday, February 4, slammed the Maharashtra government over the chaos on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway, where commuters are stranded for over 20 hours in major traffic congestion.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Thackeray termed the situation “beyond absurd" and questioned as why cant the state government intervene and help people stuck on the expressway for over 20 hours. He further added that despite repeated talks of development and good governance, authorities failed to ensure even minimal assistance such as food, drinking water and toilet facilities for people stranded.

"Shouldn’t the toll operators be made to pay for these services that they 'maintain' and 'operate' the highways for?" the Sena UBT leader asked.

