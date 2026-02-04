 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Perpetual Eco-Friendly Development Key To India’s Sustainable Growth, Says NDMA Member Kumar Aswal
He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day conference on ‘Innovation in Materials Science for Sustainable Future’, organised by the Materials Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU)

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Perpetual Eco-Friendly Development Key To India's Sustainable Growth, Says NDMA Member Kumar Aswal | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A perpetual environment-friendly development model is essential for sustainable growth in India, National Disaster Management Authority member Dinesh Kumar Aswal said on Tuesday, citing global examples of climate-resilient development.

“The drought-prone country, like Israel, has developed a perpetual development model for agriculture and subsidiary industries and created an example before the world. It is important that such environment-friendly modules are established in a country like India, which has a diverse flora and fauna,” Aswal said.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day conference on ‘Innovation in Materials Science for Sustainable Future’, organised by the Materials Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). Dean of Science and Technology Mahendra Shirsat was felicitated on the occasion. Vice Chancellor Vijay Fulari presided over the function.

Aswal said India frequently faces temperature- and water-related problems during the summer season, heavy rainfall during the monsoon and snowfall in winter. Scientists and researchers should study all these environmental aspects and work towards developing a perpetual development model, he added.

Fulari said researchers must focus on fundamental and effective research. “They should not resort to copy-paste studies or shortcuts to complete their research,” he said.

Rupali Kulkarni conducted the proceedings, while Arvind Dhabe read out the citation presented to Shirsat on his retirement.

Pro Vice Chancellor Valmik Sarwade, Registrar Prashant Amrutkar, Subhash Behere, Suresh Mehrotra, Dr Govind Bichile and others attended the event. In all, 475 researchers are participating in the three-day conference.

