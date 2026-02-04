Pune: Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha Pawar on Wednesday, February 4, visited the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Sahyog Society in Baramati, in the presence of Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Parth and Jay. Their visit came just days after Sunetra Pawar took oath as Maharashtra deputy chief Minister following Ajit Dada's death in the Baramati plane crash.
Hours After Closed-Door Meet With Dy CM Sunetra's Sons, Sharad Pawar Pays Tribute To Late Nephew At His Baramati Residence| Video
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha Pawar visited the Baramati residence of former deputy CM Ajit Pawar on February 4. The visit took place days after Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister following Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash. Their sons Parth and Jay were also present.
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
